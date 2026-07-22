MUN Golf Club hits the links

Did you know MUN has a golf club? In an interview with The Muse, Philip Snow, president of the club, offered some background and insight into the club, discussing its most recent event and previewing what’s to come.

Taking place earlier in June, Snow said the Ironman Scramble “exceeded” his high expectations for the event, with 54 people participating.

The Ironman Scramble, as shown by the name, was done in a four man scramble format, and is a little different from what you see at regular golf events. According to Snow, “four people team up and make their own teams… everyone [on the team] shoots from the same spot and you take the best shot from where you shot off of.”

Snow said the clubs upcoming event on August 2nd at Bally Hally will also be a tryout for the MUN golf club travel team.

“It should be really good fun, we have a lot of talented golfers at MUN, so it should be good to showcase that.”

After holding its first event at Pippy Park back in September 2025, the golf club has since scheduled five events for 2026. Their first two events took place in May and June, where Snow said there was “more [support] than I thought” from the student body, with all the club’s events so far averaging around 50 participants.

The club’s upcoming event is happening August 2nd at Bally Hally, and Snow says he hopes it is “top notch… better than the other two events we’ve had previously. I’m just looking to build on everything we’ve done so far.”

Snow says the event is open to everyone, even non Memorial students, however, the stakes will be high for MUN students hoping to qualify for the MUN Golf Club travel team, as the top four MUN golfers at this event will qualify for said team and earn an opportunity to try and qualify for the Atlantic Golf League, which, according to Snow, is building a relationship with the MUN golf club and other Canadian Universities, and could maybe lead to bigger opportunities.

Still in its early stages, Snow says right the club’s main goal is to “promote fun golf, social events and competitive fun,” and to bring together like minded people to enjoy some golf and social events.

With lots planned in the coming months and high expectations, there’s lots to be excited about for the MUN Golf Club.

Author Andrew Connors Andrew is a 3rd year student at MUN, majoring in Communications with a minor in Law and Public Policy, hoping to pursue a career in journalism or law. He enjoys watching any sport and loves writing. He hosts a weekly show on CHMR called “Sports on the Rock.”