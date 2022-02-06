MUN Faculty Association Requests Delay of In-Person Teaching

MUN Faculty Association has formally requested that Memorial University delay the return to in-person teaching until February 28th, the end of the midterm break, or that instructors be allowed flexibility to continue remote course delivery.

On January 24th, 2022, MUNFA released a public request urging MUN administrators to postpone a return to In-Person Teaching.

“While we understand the desire of many faculty to return to in-person teaching, the health and safety of our university community and the broader community we exist within is our primary concern. Given our province is seeing the highest number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic … and lacking clear information from senior administration on health and safety protocols, MUNFA is very concerned about this decision.” MUN Faculty Association

MUN Faculty are not the only ones who have grave concerns about health and safety upon returning to campus and K-12 schools. NL Teachers within the NL Teachers’ Association released a statement saying “of the 4,657 NLTA members who responded to a recent Newfoundland and Labrador Teachers’ Association survey, 84% feel the current plan to return to in-person classes for all students on January 25th is not the right choice”

This overwhelming response from MUN Faculty and the NLTA has made students more concerned about returning to in-person learning. Many students have commented that in-person lectures would be ideal, but more vulnerable and at-risk students are being put at a disadvantage when online learning is no longer an option.