MUN CLUBS AND SOCIETIES : MUN PHILOSOPHY CLUB

MUN Philosophy Society was initially set up primarily to give a space and platform for students interested in philosophy, whether academically or personally, to speak to like-minded individuals about philosophy.

Amy Mauger, Colm McGivern, Margaret Hynes, Luka Carroll, Dante Enewold, and Maxim Sizov manage the club’s activities.

New students can join the society by coming to The Barend Kiefte Reference Room Kiefte room in the Arts and Administration Building (A-3068) or any events. The club has no enrolment process, and new members can join anytime. The society is constantly growing, and the student body intends to make it a safe space to make new friends and engage with peers.

The club’s social media handle are the two Facebook pages: MUN Philosophy Students and MUN Philosophy. They can also be found on Instagram at @philosophyundergradsociety.

For more details, please reach out to the club by emailing philsoc@mun.ca.