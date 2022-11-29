MUN Clubs and Societies: Memorial BAJA

MUN BAJA is a student-led society. The team participates in a yearly event by designing a competition-spec Baja buggy to compete with other north American schools in competitions across Canada and the United States.

As explained by Andrew Harris, who is in the student body, this club aims to give students a chance to undertake a hands-on approach to engineering design. This comes in the form of designing and fabricating a Baja buggy from the ground up and tackling various challenges. From 3D design and metal work to electrical work and even work that does not necessarily pertain to engineering, like reaching out to sponsors, networking, and developing sales pitches for our competitions.

New students can directly join in new projects and are brought up to date on projects. Once briefed, they can start attending team meetings or even help develop the Baja buggy! To join interested students, you can email one of the two co-leads, Andrew Harris, at aharris19@mun.ca or Logan Palmer at lrpalmer@mun.ca.

Follow the team on their Meta Page @memorialbaja to follow their progress and be updated about the latest events!