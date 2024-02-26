Advertisement

Memorial University’s 59th annual Business Day will be taking place on March 8th, 2024 at the Delta Hotel from 8 am to 1 pm.

“MUN Business Day is a completely student-run event, the committee organizing the event is composed of twelve students from the graduating Commerce class. This year, given the astronomical success of the NL Tech Sector, the theme will be “Catalyst For Change, Navigating NL’s Tech Future”. The theme will have a primary focus on sustainability and diversity within the tech sector in NL.

Inspiring university students and young people to join the tech sector and bringing awareness to the immense opportunities in the province is our number one goal with this event. We also want attendees to understand that sustainability and diversity are vital to the future success of the tech sector in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Given that March 8th is also International Women’s Day, a huge focus of this event will be on diversity, specifically on the importance of Women in STEM, and amplifying their voices. We have a dynamic all-female panel that we are so excited about. We know they will share valuable insights from their experiences, and inspire female students of all ages to enter the tech sector.”

Meet the official line-up for MUN Business Day 2024!



Come join us on March 8th International Women's Day and learn from our dynamic all-women panel.



The event will feature the following speakers:

Jacqueline Lee (CEO, Polyunity) – Keynote

Ogaga Johnson (Director of Workforce Development, Econext) – Panelist

Carolann Harding (CEO, SmartICE) – Panelist

Ashley Noseworthy (CEO, Edgewise Environmental) – Panelist

This event is open to all students. Come learn from leading experts in the field, hear their inspiring stories and begin to see yourself in the tech sector in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Student ticket giveaway

There is a ticket giveaway open to students through the MUN Business Day Instagram account. The giveaway will close on February 26th at 9pm, so make sure to enter before then.

For more information, updates on the event, and the announcement of our speakers, follow our socials, Instagram and Twitter: @munbusinessday, Facebook and LinkedIn: Memorial Business Day.