CNA journalism class hosts ‘Moving Metro’

Written by: Shantambi Wamunyima and Bruce March

On May 31st, the CNA Journalism students hosted a panel: ‘Moving Metro’ on public transportation in St. John’s and surrounding areas.

The students invited guest speakers from Memorial University’s Student Union (MUNSU), the Canadian Federation of Students Newfoundland and Labrador (CFS), Happy City St. John’s, the Association for New Canadians (ANC), and a representative from Metrobus who was unable to attend.

For those unfamiliar with Moving Metro, it is an initiative aimed at facilitating constructive discussions to enable positive changes within the transit routes and system in St. John’s and surrounding area.

Many international, out-of-province and local students, as well as senior citizens, children and teenagers, rely on public transport to get around the city. By recognizing the pivotal role that public transportation plays in the lives of countless NL residents, Moving Metro strives to enhance the efficacy and accessibility of the metrobus system.

Image credit: MUNSU (via Twitter, @MUNSU35)

The panellists along with numerous audience members engaged in discussions suggesting ideas and solutions that could help improve the transit system in St. John’s. Topics ranged from route frequency, coverage, cost, revival of the now defunct ‘U-Pass,’ and what local and provincial governments could do to help improve public transportation in the metro region.

Picture Credit: Jenna Head

During the discussion, many suggestions and concerns were brought to the attention of the panellists and the audience.

An emphasis was placed on the importance of educating the public about the impact of the transit system on those who depend on it. Asserting that residents not directly affected by these issues should be made aware of their adverse effects on others.

Many people that live or have stayed in St. John’s/surrounding areas for a while are not heavily impacted by the transit system in the city, because of the availability and access to their personal vehicles and those of friends and family. Thus, making it an attractive alternative could be equally beneficial to the community and environment. This contrasts the experience many people have moving here from other provinces or countries where access to a private means of transportation is less common, hence the reliance on public transport as a primary means of transportation.

Guest speaker Jawad Chowdhury spoke on the ‘U-Pass’ concept. A prior initiative by MUNSU and Metrobus to provide a subsidized semester pass to all undergraduates’ students, included in student fees and cheaper then the direct purchase. The idea was scrapped as it lacked an ‘opt-out’ feature for those who didn’t want it, however, MUNSU has expressed interest in reviving it with the proper mechanism.

As well, a point that was discussed was the suggestion for an updated Metrobus website/app. A few members of the audience talked about the application being outdated in terms of tracking the bus, among other features. The ANC representative suggested an option for different languages on the app for new residents coming from countries that are not fluent in English or French.

Overall, the Moving Metro discussion was full of ideas and solutions with the potential to improve the existing transit system in St. John’s. The discussion served as a platform for constructive dialogue and an exchange of ideas between community residents and experts.

Through this collaborative effort, participants identified numerous initiatives with the potential to bring about positive changes to the transit systems in St. John’s. By incorporating advancements in technology, optimizing routes, and addressing the unique requirements of different demographics, the future of public transportation in the city looks promising.

For more information about Moving Metro you can contact/email MovingMetro2023@gmail.com