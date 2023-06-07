News

CNA journalism class hosts ‘Moving Metro’

IMG 4588
Avatar
Shantambi Wamunyima

Shanta is a 4th year Sociology major with a minor in Anthropology, under the International Bachelor of Arts program (iBA). She is passionate about human advocacy, literature and many artistic outlets meant to vocalize thoughts, opinions and controversial conversations. She enjoys making cover songs, writing poetry, reading, listening to music and spending time with nature.

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
The Muse The Muse
The Muse@themusenl
288 Following 4.2K Followers
RT @MUNSU35: MUNSU will be in attendance tomorrow at the No Space For Hate counter protest at 12:00 (time changed)!See you at the confed…
1 hour ago
"I am committed to prioritizing searches for positions that are currently filled in an interim or acting capacity a… https://t.co/mLzCWM4KFw
1 day ago
@MemorialU students: What's the worst/most difficult course you've taken at MUN? Why?
2 days ago
Monday 12 1 pm 1
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x