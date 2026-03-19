Moncton Wildcats take both games against Newfoundland Regiment in weekend series

The Mary Brown’s Centre was packed for a two-game series in which the Regiment dropped both games against the Moncton Wildcats.

Regiment fans were treated to watching one of the NHL’s top prospects in Wildcats captain Caleb Desyoners. Desyoners was the 4th overall pick in the 2025 NHL draft.

Game 1 took place on Saturday night. After a scoreless first, the Wildcats would go into the second intermission up 1-0 thanks to Gavin Conforth’s 12th of the year.

Moncton would add to their lead before the midway point of the third before the Regiment would pull off 2 goals in the final 1:32. The comeback was short lived as the Wildcats would end the game in overtime off a powerplay goal from the stick of Gabe Smith.

Desyoners recorded 2 primary assists in the outing.

Regiment players skate over to celebrate with their goal scorer, Marek Danicek, who scored with only 32 seconds left on the clock. (The Muse/Anuoluwapo Abosede)

Game 2 of the weekend series was a Sunday afternoon matinee. The Wildcats came out scorching with a 4 goal first period and headed into the intermission with a 4-1 lead.

Marek Danichek would score his 31st and 32nd goals of the season to give the Regiment life, including one with 32 seconds remaining. However, there would be no miracle comeback today as the Wildcats would hold on for a 4-3 victory.

Dawson Sharkey (No. 81) of the Newfoundland Regiment and Eerik Wallenius (No. 38) of the Moncton Wildcats engage during a heated exchange at the Mary Brown’s Centre on Sunday, 15th March. A referee intervenes as tensions rise between the two teams. The Muse/Anuoluwapo Abosede

The Regiment currently sit 3rd in the eastern conference. They will host the Mooseheads on March 20th and 21st in their final games of the regular season. These games will determine the Regiment’s first round opponent with a possible outcome being the Mooseheads themselves.

Author Joshua Williams Josh Williams is a Communications and Media Studies major and a Music and Culture minor here at MUN, starting in Fall of 2021. He is extremely passionate about sports and music.