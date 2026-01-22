Memorial spends 80k on faculty survey

'It is standard practice for large employers to conduct these surveys,' says Memorial statement

For the first time since 2007, MUN has administered a large scale faculty survey.

According to an ATIPP file in an article by Matt Barter on January 19th, Memorial is administered a faculty engagement survey to its staff, through an agreement with the company TalentMap.

TalentMap’s website says its services have been used at multiple universities across Canada, such as the University of Alberta, the University of British Columbia, and Wilfred Laurier University.

The initial payment went through in October, with a total sum of $75,950 dollars. An amendment made one month later, made to add more employees to the survey, added an additional $5,000 dollars to the total. This was a one-time cost.

The contract covered every aspect of the survey process, and the survey was administered “to all permanent and contractual full-time and part-time employees who had been at Memorial since the start of the fall semester.“

In a response to an email by the Muse, Memorial has released a statement on the matter:

“Memorial University conducted an employee engagement survey that was administered by TalentMap from Nov. 24 to Dec. 17, 2025.

“Based on the scope of the project and the size of Memorial’s workforce the cost of the contract was $80,950 Canadian.“

“It is standard practice for large employers to conduct these surveys, and Memorial hasn’t done one since 2007.“

“TalentMap has extensive experience working with post-secondary institutions. Using a third party ensures confidentiality for employees.”

“The survey provided an opportunity for faculty and staff to share feedback on their experiences working at Memorial and be engaged in shaping the university’s workplace moving forward.“



“While it is true Memorial is actively cutting annual operating costs, this was a one-time cost that will be used to help us build a stronger, more inclusive Memorial.“

Author Ian Mills Ian is an undergraduate student currently studying Communications and English, who is passionate about journalism. His interests include football, video games, and history.