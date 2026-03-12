Memorial Board of Regents alumni nominations open next week

Any MUN alumni can run for a position on the Board

Memorial has six openings on its Board of Regents for alumni of the university, and nominations for these roles are coming up on March 18th.

The Board of Regents consists of 30 members, and handles numerous large parts of Memorial’s operations, property, and financial affairs of the university. It also oversees the management and administration, making the Board crucial for the operations of the university.

There are six openings on the Board for alumni that are up for election, with the positions being voted on by MUN Alumni.

Once elected, the alumni coming onto the Board of Regents will enter at a crucial time for Memorial.

The university is currently in a period of major cost cutting, which includes the end of the Harlow campus, as well as divesting from the Johnson Geo Centre and the Signal Hill campus properties, and as the Ingstad Building, which held Memorial’s print services.

Furthermore, Memorial cut their amount of VP positions earlier this year, reducing the number from seven to three. This came alongside news of the Provincial Government instituting a tuition freeze for the 2026-27 university year.

Those divestments and position cutting came one year after a brutal auditor general report, which stated that Memorial had $481 million in deferred maintenance costs as of January 2025.

The nomination period closes on April 14th, with voting following later in the spring. The six alumni voted in will serve three-year terms from the beginning of September 2026 to the end of August 2029.