March Madness: COVID-19 Edition

As the annual Canadian Men’s and Women’s Curling Championships come to a close, the biggest college basketball tournament is nearing down south in the United States of America. The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Men’s and Women’s Division I basketball championships, better known as March Madness, begin on March 18th and 21st respectively. Although the tournament is strictly for Colleges and Universities from the United States, it draws plenty of interest here in Canada. Part of the reason for the hype surrounding the madness is the Canadian Talents representing the Great White North. There are over 40 Canadian collegiate athletes spanning across both divisions, battling it out for the opportunity to cut down the nets and take home the trophy. March Madness is widely regarded as one of the most exciting sporting events on the globe since the tournament is no stranger to underdogs pulling off huge upsets, and future professional basketball players display their skills. Canadians like Andrew Nembhard from Gonzaga University and Rebecca Demeke from N.C State University play a vital role in the success of the two first-seeded teams, hoping to uphold expectations and lead their teams to victory. Perhaps the most exciting part of the tournament is the bracket challenges that come with it. Fans everywhere can participate in bracket challenges, giving them opportunity to predict the winners of each game and compete against friends.

How are such large tournaments able to take place during the still ongoing COVID-19 pandemic? Precautions such as a two-day quarantine period for arriving teams and rules for players who test positive have been deemed enough by the NCAA. Whether the tournaments will run their course without any major COVID-related disruptions is yet to be seen, but the collegiate sporting community is hopeful that they will get to witness the crowning of two new championship schools during this historic season.

How to watch: Most cable and satellite television providers are home to TSN, the channel that will be bringing the madness to Canada. Other ways to watch include TSN.ca, the TSN App, and TSN Direct.