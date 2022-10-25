Features

Many MUN students receiving $500 from NL government; good politics, bad policy?

51352946281 63c28d5cbe c
Photo Credit: Memorial University (via Flickr)
Jenna Reid
Jenna Reid

Jenna (she/her) is a 3rd-year communication studies and political science student at Memorial University of Newfoundland and Labrador. She is an upcoming journalist passionate about people, issues, and trends affecting our communities and culture.

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
The Muse The Muse
The Muse@themusenl
248 Following 3.4K Followers
Many MUN students receiving $500 from NL government; good politics, bad policy? Written by: @Jlreid02 https://t.co/yb5M6r5mA8
5 hours ago
Did you know that some of The Muse archives are featured in the documentary, A Lot of Love in the Room? Here is EIC… https://t.co/Z3bUkpfxqf
3 days ago
@SJIWFF has started and there is a weekend of excitement ahead! Check out The Muse’s recap of opening night. Writ… https://t.co/TqKt9oNIRG
4 days ago
Monday 12 1 pm 1
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x