Man Charged After Allegedly Assaulting Two Women at Pro-Palestine March

Ashlinn Pennell, a student organizer with MUN students for Palestine, and Kerri Claire, MUN alumna and ex-regent, were left with injuries Saturday after a 47-year-old man allegedly assaulted them.

Pennell and Claire were safety marshals at the Pro-Palestine march held weekly on Water Street. According to Pennell, a man got out of his car and allegedly assaulted her, knocking her to the ground.

“He walked up, said no words and tried to punch me in the face. I moved, I don’t really know what you do when someone comes at you with a fist, but instead he got my neck, and that is when Kerri Claire saw what happened and ran to my aid because there was a man still coming after me while I was on the ground. And that is when he punched her.”

According to Claire she had seen the situation unfold and ran over to help.

“I saw him kind of lean out and punch her. She fell to the ground. And at that point, I didn’t know what to do except to run over. I started yelling at him, he punched me and my glasses go flying and I just keep yelling at him … he proceeded to take my tambourine and hit me over the head with it and throw it at me.”

Police were called to the scene, however, the man left in his vehicle before they arrived. According to the RNC, officers located the 47-year-old suspect and placed him under arrest. He is charged with two counts of assault and assault with a weapon. He was released to appear in provincial court at a later date.

A 47-year-old man allegedly assaulted two women at Saturday’s pro-Palestine march. A student organizer with @MUNStudents4pal and a community member were left with injuries. The man was arrested and charged with two counts of assault and assault with a weapon: @RNC_PoliceNL pic.twitter.com/Uq4gDRUdkc — The Muse (@themusenl) August 5, 2024

In a statement made by MUN Students for Palestine, Pennell says that “this act of violence against our community is unacceptable, but it does not deter us.”

“These Saturday marches are tangible action we take every week to put pressure on all levels of our government and institutions, including Memorial University, to recognize this genocide, advocate for a ceasefire and divest from these war crimes and atrocities.”