Local and national community show support for CHMR

MUNSU board to vote on the future of the station

From radio personalities, to popular musicians, many have voiced their support towards CHMR over the last couple weeks after it was announced that MUNSU would be voting on its future April 1st.

Here’s a list of some people and organizations that have come out in support of the campus radio station.

Sandy Morris – Musician

One of the provinces most respected musicians and composer of the popular theme song to the television series Land and Sea, Sandy Morris, voiced his support for CHMR.

Morris credits the station as a positive resource in his career.

Tom Power – CBC

Host of the popular radio show “Q,” Tom Power got his start at Memorial University’s radio station.

He credits the station for helping him learn the basics of radio, which have helped him in his professional broadcasting career today.

Kelly McMichael – Musician

Winner of the 2025 MusicNL Album of the Year award, Kelly McMichael believes closing the station would be a mistake.

She says that CHMR is important in building and connecting listeners with the culture of this province.

Paddy Daly – Former Open Line Host

The former host of VOCM’s Open Line, Paddy Daly, one of the provinces most popular radio shows, credits CHMR as the catalyst for developing his skills in radio.

Daly says CHMR remains “an important piece of the music/media community of the entire province.”

Newfoundland and Labrador Federation of Labour

Representing over 70,000 workers across the province, the Newfoundland and Labrador Federation of Labour are “proud to add our voice the growing chorus of workers, faculty, students, alumni, and artists fighting to save CHMR.”

The union believes shutting down CHMR would be a loss for both the community and the culture of the province.

54-40 – Band

Vancouver based band 54-40, best known for their songs I Go Blind and Ocean Pearl, voiced their support for the campus radio station.

While they think FM radio needs to “adapt in terms of technology and market approach,” they state the station still serves as “a voice for those who don’t have one, like Indigenous communities, minority groups and local non-profits.”

Hugh Campbell, Stephen Lethbridge and Robert Shawn – OZ FM

All three credit the station for giving them the opportunity to host their own shows at OZ FM.

They say that CHMR gives voices to “an array of perspectives and voices that do need to be heard,” and that “musicians and artists from every background can still count on representation.”

Dr. Pamela Morgan – Musician

Lead singer of 19 years of local band Figgy Duff, Dr. Morgan wrote a letter to MUNSU in support of CHMR.

She believes keeping the station open to teach students about podcasting is “a vital service to the community.”

Newfoundland and Labrador Stuttering Association

Hosting a their own show on CHMR the last two years, the Newfoundland and Labrador Stuttering Association credit CHMR for helping them shine a light on an issue that affects many people.

They believe shutting the station down would “silence student voices, and especially the voices of students with disabilities who have so few opportunities to have their voices heard.”

Mike Campbell – K-Rock

Host of his own program on K-Rock, CHMR alum Mike Campbell made a post asking people to support the radio station ahead of MUNSU’s April 1st meeting.

Tom Wilson – Musician

Three time JUNO winner Tom Wilson voiced his support for CHMR.

He says that CHMR helps foster local culture, and provides a voice for those who are underrepresented.

Aside from the many public figures mentioned, we have seen many volunteers and students, both current and former, voicing their hope for the station to not be shut down.

The MUNSU Board of Directors will meet tomorrow to vote on a motion on the future of the station.

Author Andrew Connors Andrew is a 3rd year student at MUN, majoring in Communications with a minor in Law and Public Policy, hoping to pursue a career in journalism or law. He enjoys watching any sport and loves writing. He hosts a weekly show on CHMR called “Sports on the Rock.”