Live music, Sea-Hawks games, laser tag and more: January Events Calendar

A (somewhat) comprehensive list of campus events this month

The winter semester is here, and student life is back in full swing. It’s easy to miss what’s happening on campus, but don’t worry, we got you covered. Here is what is on the go this month:

Thursday, January 9th

Food on the Move, the Loft (UC-3013), 11am-2pm: Food First NL will bring locally sourced veggies for purchase at affordable prices.

Trivia Night, The Breezeway, 8pm (19+): Compete for prizes in a battle of wits. Test your knowledge of pop culture, geography, music, and more!

Friday, January 10th

Henna Tattoos, the Loft (UC-3013), 12pm-2pm: Get a free henna tattoo, hosted as part of MUNSU’s Winter Welcome.

Cafe Concert: A Random Act at Memorial, UC Food Court, 12-12:30PM: Watch a lunch time performance from a fellow MUN students, hosted by the Student Experience Office.

Second Stage: Becca Bartlett/Dogfish/Book Club/Twin Brooks/ The Fencesitters/Breadclip, Second Stage (268 Water Street), Doors open 6pm (All Ages, $15/PWYC): Check out this packed line up for a show at Second Stage, a dry venue for all ages.

Sea-Hawks Women’s Volleyball Game, The Fieldhouse, 7pm: Cheer on the MUN Sea-Hawks as they face-off against the Saint Mary’s Huskies.

Students performing at a Random Act of Memorial (MUN)

Anime Movie Night: Childhood Shows, Science Building (SN-2109), 7:30pm: Hosted by Anime Film Society.

DJ Night, The Breezeway, 8pm (Free, 19+): Listen to local DJs at the campus bar, hosted as part of MUNSU’s Winter Welcome.

Saturday, January 11th

Sea-Hawks Women’s Volleyball Game, The Fieldhouse, 1pm: Cheer on the MUN Sea-Hawks as they face-off against the Saint Mary’s Huskies.

Internal Structure of the Brain: Owen Finn Band/Michael Shallow/The Ames Window, The Ship Pub, 8:30 (19+, $10): Join MUN Psych Society for a night of rock, folk, and “sponataneous expressions of joy.”

Monday, January 13th

Games in the Loft, UC-3013, 11AM-3PM: Join MUN Tabletop Games Club for board games, hosted as part of MUNSU’s Winter Welcome.

MUNday Funday, 3rd Floor UC, 12-3pm: Table games, face painting, rock painting and Laser tag with Frontline Action, hosted by the Student Experience office.

The Muse Team Open Meeting, the Council Chambers, UC-2001, 4-5pm: Interested in joining the Muse? Would like to contribute? Come to our open meeting and learn how to get involved.

Coffee Night Social: Board Games, UC Food Court, 6-8pm: Pizza, board games, and social hosted by MUN Board Games Club and the Student Experience Office.

Sea-Hawks competing against Dalhousie (Udantha Chandraratne)

Tuesday, January 14th

Clubs and Society Fair, UC 3rd Floor, 10am-2pm: here are over 100 clubs and societies on campus, find out what one piques your interest at this tabling event hosted by MUNSU.

Conversation with Professors and Student Leaders, UC 3rd Floor, 1-2pm: Ask questions to panel of students and professors, hosted by MUN’s Student Experience Office.

Grocery Shuttle, Global Learning Centre, 5pm-9pm: MUNSU’s free shuttle service to and from Sobeys on Kelsey Drive. Departs every 30 minutes.

Gaming Night, The Landing (UC-3015), 6-8pm: Join Smash NL, Sandbox Gaming, and the Student Experience Office for a night of video games (and pizza).

GSU Winter Welcome and Club Fair, Bruneau Centre for Research and Innovation (IIC), 6-9pm: Join the Graduate Student Union for a tabling event at the Bruneau Centre.

Wednesday, January 15th

Poetry Open Mic, the Breezeway, 1-3pm: Aspiring and veteran poets alike are invited to showcase their work at the Breezeway. Hosted as part of MUNSU’s Winter Welcome.

“Do you wanna build a Snowman?,” QE II Library Green Space, 1-2pm: Join the Student Experience Office in front of the library to build a snowman.

Open Mic Night, the Breezeway, 8pm (19+): Sing karaoke, try out your stand-up, or just enjoy the show.

Thursday, January 16th

Beading Workshop, the Loft (UC-3013), 12-4PM: A free workshop where you can learn how to bead, hosted as part of MUNSU’s Winter Welcome.

Trivia Night, The Breezeway, 8pm (19+): Compete for prizes in a battle of wits. Test your knowledge of pop culture, geography, music, and more!

Friday, January 17th

Calatheas Plant Sale Pop-Up, The Loft, 11AM-3PM: Need some green in your apartment? Come by to shop for plants from Calatheas.

Winter Tent Gathering, Grounds of Juniper House (208 Elizabeth Ave.), 11AM-2PM: Hosted in partnership with First Light St. John’s Friendship Centre, Memorial Student Life and the Indigenous Student Resource Centre. Winter Tent Gathering is a time to welcome Indigenous students, Elders, Knowledge Keepers, staff and faculty back to campus for another semester.

Cultural Fashion Show, The Landing (UC-3015), 1-3pm: Join the Student Experience Office for this event that “showcases the rich cultural diversity on our campus.”

Anime Movie Night: Ghibli Night, Science Building (SN-2109), 7:30pm: Join the Anime Film Society for a night of Studio Ghibli movies.

Silent Disco, the Breezeway, 8pm ($5, 19+): MUNSU brings back this popular night where you can dance with headphones synced up to your choice of live DJ.

Past cultural fashion show participants pose in the landing (MUN)

Monday, January 20th

The Muse Team Open Meeting, the Council Chambers, UC-2001, 4-5pm: Interested in joining the Muse? Would like to contribute? Come to our open meeting and learn how to get involved.

Don’t Get Mad – Get Organized!, St. John’s Farmers Market, 7-9:30PM: Join Equal Voice NL for a gathering on taking action in community, with panels featuring local women and gender-diverse leaders. Registration required.

Tuesday, January 21st

Grocery Shuttle, Global Learning Centre, 5pm-9pm: MUNSU’s free shuttle service to and from Sobeys on Kelsey Drive. Departs every 30 minutes.

Wednesday, January 22nd

MUNSU Board Meeting, Council Chambers (UC-2001), 5-7PM: Open to any undergraduate student.

Thursday, January 23rd

MUN Students for Palestine Info Night, Arts and Administration Lobby, 5PM: Learn more about the campaign for divestment at this information session.

Friday, January 24th

Anime Movie Night: Winter Season Sampler, Science Building (SN-2109), 7:30PM: Join the Anime Film Society for sampling of anime showings.

Sea-Hawks Women’s Basketball Game, The Fieldhouse, 6PM: Cheer on the MUN Sea-Hawks as they face-off against the Saint-Mary’s Huskies.

Sea-Hawks Men’s Basketball Game, The Fieldhouse, 8PM: Cheer on the MUN Sea-Hawks as they face-off against the Saint-Mary’s Huskies.

Saturday, January 25th

Sea-Hawks Women’s Basketball Game, The Fieldhouse, 6PM: Cheer on the MUN Sea-Hawks as they face-off against the Saint-Mary’s Huskies.

Sea-Hawks Men’s Basketball Game, The Fieldhouse, 8PM: Cheer on the MUN Sea-Hawks as they face-off against the Saint-Mary’s Huskies.

Sunday, January 26th

Coastlines and Coffee, Signal Hill Campus, 11AM-1PM: Join authors Marjorie Doyle and Willow Kean for a conversation with Angela Antle. Register here.

Monday, January 27th

The Muse Team Open Meeting, the Council Chambers, UC-2001, 4-5pm: Interested in joining the Muse? Would like to contribute? Come to our open meeting and learn how to get involved.

Tuesday, January 28th

Grocery Shuttle, Global Learning Centre, 5pm-9pm: MUNSU’s free shuttle service to and from Sobeys on Kelsey Drive. Departs every 30 minutes.

Friday, January 31st

Anime Movie Night: Early 2000s Anime, Science Building (SN-2109), 7:30PM: Join the Anime Film Society and Memorial Arts Religious-Studies Society for sampling of anime showings.

Sea-Hawks Women’s Volleyball Game, The Fieldhouse, 7pm: Cheer on the MUN Sea-Hawks as they face-off against the Acadia Axewomen.