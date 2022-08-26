Features

Lisa LaFlamme Let Go and The Importance of Women in Media

Photo Credit: CTV (via Facebook)
Photo Credit: CTV (via Facebook)
Jenna Reid
Jenna Reid

Jenna Reid is a 3rd-year communication studies student at Memorial University of Newfoundland and Labrador. She is an upcoming journalist passionate about people, issues, and trends affecting our communities and culture. She is also this summer's HOT 99.1 Fun Finder. Contact Jenna at: themusechief@gmail.com

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments




The Muse The Muse
The Muse@themusenl
244 Following 3.4K Followers
Lisa LaFlamme Let Go and The Importance of Women in Media. Written by: Jenna Reid https://t.co/KUCFpP5iSG
21 hours ago
“On August 4th, Gurdeep held an outdoor bhangra dance lesson on the grounds of the Government House here in Newfoun… https://t.co/djMUZmW6BE
1 day ago
Wondering if it is the right time to study nursing in Newfoundland? Check out The Muse’s latest article. Written… https://t.co/0VlPh7pTFr
2 days ago




0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x