Legendary skip Brad Gushue bows out of final Brier

Saturday was an emotional day at the Brier in St. John’s, as Brad Gushue, one of the province’s greatest athletes, was eliminated from his hometown Brier in the Page 3 vs. 4 Playoff game to Team Canada.

Last ever ‘battle of the Brad’s‘

Brad Gushue and Brad Jacobs, among the best skips of their generation, have arguably had one of the best rivalries in the sport over the last two decades, which fans have coined ‘the battle of the Brad’s.’

They played each other in the last game of pool play on Thursday, where Gushue got the best of Jacobs 4-2.

After a tough Friday where each team had to claw their way into the Page 3/4 playoffs, they were destined for a win-or-go-home rematch.

Sadly, Team Gushue did not get a repeat of Thursday, as Team Jacobs picked up a 7-5 win.

After the game, Jacobs said to Gushue, “Congrats on a great career, you’re the best ever.”

An emotional Gushue also received a loud send-off from the home crowd:

After the game, when asked if he found any solace in losing to the reigning Olympic gold medalists, Gushue said, “I don’t know, it sucks to lose. At the end of the day, they’re a really good team, they have a good chance of winning (the Brier).”

Incredible experience

While Gushue was hoping to end the Brier at the top of the podium, he still made some incredible memories from the experience.

He noted the end of the game and the raucous applause he got as he left the ice for a final time, saying, “I think that standing ovation is gonna be something that sticks with me.”

Gushue said he also took a lot of pride in some moments he had with his family during the last week.

“Monday night, when they honoured my daughters after winning [U Sports women’s curling champions], and then Wednesday night my youngest daughter was a future star, those were the highlights for me… those are moments that are really special to me, and I was full of pride both of those nights,” Gushue said.

Mark Nichols’ future uncertain

Gushue’s longtime third, Mark Nichols uncertain about future (Curling Canada / Andrew Klaver).

While Gushue’s retirement has been the story of the Brier, his longtime friend and third, Mark Nichols, hasn’t committed to curling next season.

Nichols has been Gushue’s teammate at 20 of his 23 Brier appearances, winning multiple Briers, Olympic medals and grand slams along the way.

After the game, Nichols reflected on his experience in St. John’s, saying, “It was awesome. This whole event has been absolutely amazing. The energy in the building, the fans, it’s just so special to get to play at home.

One of the best to do it

Brad Gushue leaves the game as the most decorated Canadian men’s skip.

His six Brier wins as a skip are a feat no one else has matched, and he is also a two-time Olympic medalist, winning gold in 2006 and bronze in 2022.

Regarding his legacy in curling in the province, Gushue said “It’s not just me, but it’s our team who kinda created interest in the sport, grew interest in the sport.”

Author Andrew Connors Andrew is a 3rd year student at MUN, majoring in Communications with a minor in Law and Public Policy, hoping to pursue a career in journalism or law. He enjoys watching any sport and loves writing. He hosts a weekly show on CHMR called “Sports on the Rock.”