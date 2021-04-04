Launch of the Vaccine Community Innovation Challenge

Vaccine Hesitancy is a critical issue affecting a community’s ability to fight COVID-19. In an attempt to encourage vaccine confidence, the Government of Canada has launched the Vaccine Community Innovation Challenge; calling on individuals and organizations across Canada to help promote vaccine confidence to Canadians far and wide through the use of creative campaigns. Contestants are encouraged to submit a proposal for a campaign that engages a diverse audience of Canadians. Twenty finalists will be selected by a committee consisting of professionals in diversity, communications, and vaccine confidence. The twenty finalists will receive $25,000 to turn their plans into action and implement their community-driven campaigns for 12 weeks. After the campaign has run its course, finalists will be asked to complete a final campaign report. A grand prize of $100,000 will be awarded to the winner who runs the most successful campaign. This grand prize can be used to make a difference in the winners’ community. The timeline for the challenge is as follows:

April 9, 2021: Closing date to receive Stage 1 proposals

May 7, 2021: Stage 1 finalists announced

July 30, 2021: Closing date to receive finalists’ final reports

August 13, 2021: Grand prize winner announced

The deadline for submissions to the challenge is April 9th at 3 pm EST, so anyone interested is encouraged to get in contact with the public health agency to receive the details and outline. They can do so by emailing [email protected] or visiting the Government of Canada’s website.

Vaccine confidence is as important as ever, with vaccines becoming readily available across our country and around the world. The community here at Memorial University of Newfoundland is encouraged to get involved with this challenge and be part of the solution to Vaccine Hesitancy.