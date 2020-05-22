Job Opportunity: Youth Ambassador

1 SHARES Share Tweet

The Public Youth Engagement Strategy through Atlantic Published Texts (PYEACT)

Title: Youth Ambassador

Status of employment: Part time/Casual

Reports to: PYEACT Project Manager

Location: NB, PEI, NL & NS

Atlantic Published Texts (known colloquially, and henceforth as Digitally Lit) is looking for creative young leaders and avid readers to be Youth Ambassadors for Atlantic Canadian books. Digitally Lit is a Public Engagement Strategy that seeks to empower a diverse range of young people between the ages of 13 and 25 to read books created by Atlantic Canadian publishers and present them on social media to their peers.

Duties:

Digitally Lit is currently seeking applications for the position of Youth Ambassador for PEI, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Newfoundland & Labrador to carry out the following duties:

★ Digitally networking a diverse Atlantic Canadian youth public in their respective region so as to discover new strategies for youth engagement with books produced by Atlantic Canadian Publishers.

★ Reading a minimum of one book published by an Atlantic Canadian publisher every two months and subsequently using the digital realm (filming vlogs, writing online blogs, discussing over social media; etc.) to present the book no less than twice over this time-frame, so as to familiarise other potential young readers.

★ Ensuring representation on a minimum of three social media channels (for i.e., Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Pinterest, Tik Tok, Snapchat, Facebook; etc).

★ Using a minimum of one social media channel weekly to share a minimum of one mention that promotes awareness of the work of Digitally Lit.

★ Demonstrating support for peer Youth Ambassadors and their online engagement efforts by also sharing and promoting their efforts online.

★ Maintaining open and responsive communication channels with other Youth Ambassadors as well as the project’s management staff to ensure the project’s growth and continuous improvement over time.

★ Responding to queries in a reasonably timely manner.

★ Within reason, attending all project-related Zoom meetings and free Ambassadorship training sessions.

★ Participating in and co-leading interprovincial youth focus groups.

★ Representing the strategy in local and national print, online, and television media as well as social media as a youth spokesperson in their respective region.

★ Guiding and supporting an open, inclusive and respectful learning environment.

Who Can Apply:

★ Optimistic, resilient, motivated, creative young leaders between the ages of 13 and 25 currently residing in one or more of the Atlantic Canadian provinces over the past year*.

★ Avid readers—particularly those interested in books published in Atlantic Canada.

★ Those with demonstrable technical and/or social media savvy.

★ Those with demonstrable creative and/or critically thinking ability.

★ Those with the ability to read and write fluently in English. Ability to read and write in French and/or Mi’kmaq will be considered an asset.

How to Apply:

A resume with a cover letter should be submitted directly to:

Robin Grant, Digitally Lit Project Manager

Email: [email protected]

Compensation: $100 monthly honourarium.

Kindly Note: This is a month-to-month contract with the potential of continuation, subject to the Youth Ambassador’s performance and time management abilities. . Unless otherwise stated, compensation will exceed no more than $100 monthly regardless of hours worked, with an anticipated minimum of 6 hours and a maximum of 9 hours monthly.

Applicants under the age of 18 are required to provide a parent or

guardian’s signed Digitally Lit Youth Ambassador Letter of Consent. Applicants over the age of 18 may be required to provide a criminal record check.

*According to the most recent census report. The individual does not need to be a permanent resident of Canada: international students, provincial nominees and/or non-permanent residents may apply.