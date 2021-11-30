Japanese Film Festival Comes to St. John’s

Photo Credit: Su San Lee (via Unsplash)

Memorial University is notorious for having interesting events that no one hears about until after they’re over. The Japanese Film Festival screenings, held on October 29th, 2021, were such an event. Personnel from the Japanese Consulate of Montréal joined us in the Bruneau Centre for a compelling evening of film viewings. Presented were two of the most acclaimed films made for the festival – Thermae Romae and And Your Bird Can Sing. I was able to view the first and consequently can provide a review for those who may have missed it.

Photo Credit: Japanese Consulate of Montréal. An event poster was distributed to students of MUN Japanese language courses.

Attendance was dismal at this event, which is a shame because Thermae Romae was a masterpiece. As someone who is completing a minor in Classics, I was especially compelled by this film, however, acquaintances who aren’t obsessed with everything Roman enjoyed the film just as much as I. Thermae Romae follows a Roman bathhouse architect in antiquity named Lucius. Lucius struggles to provide innovative designs for new bathhouses until he discovers a new world of “flat-faced people” who have exceeded his capacity for creativity to such a degree that it brings a tear to his eye. A series of visits to this modern world provides Lucius with infinite inspiration, which he uses to astound and grasp the attention of the highest authorities in Ancient Rome. The film is a comedic journey reminiscent of Steve Pink’s Hot Tub Time Machine. The lecture hall was filled with laughter periodically and the experience overall was very memorable.

Sadly, although I scoured the internet for any trace of these films outside of the festival, I was not able to find a streaming service that offered a chance to view And Your Bird Can Sing. My one viewing of Thermae Romae was a true pleasure and apparently a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. My advice to those who missed the event is to visit the Japanese Consulate of Montréal’s website and subscribe to their e-Bulletin. Enrolling in a Japanese language course or joining the MUN Anime Club are additional options that will provide you with notifications when important cultural events such as the Japanese Film Festival occur.