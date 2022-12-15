It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas

It’s that time of the year again! Everything feels a little more special, there are twinkling lights all around, and you just want to snuggle up and be cozy -if you’re me, at least.

Whether you’re a Christmas fan, new to the festivities, or just want some fun ideas for what to do over Christmas break, there are plenty of activities to participate in.

On December 18th, head to the St. John’s Farmer’s Market on 245 Freshwater Road for their Last Chance Sunday Market! If you’re looking for cute unique gifts for yourself or others or want to admire St. John’s local talent- this event will get you in the Christmas spirit!

MUN Botanical Garden hosts its Merry and Bright Holiday Light Festival every year. It is the perfect spot to get your first look at so many beautiful lights and feel the Christmas magic. Trust me, the display and the hot drinks will get you toasty, even if it’s freezing outside. The Merry and Bright Holiday Light Festival run from Dec. 1-22 and 27-29; some nights even have choirs performing. Tickets can be purchased online, and MUN’s Botanical Gardens is located at 306 Mount Scio Road.

If that’s not enough Christmas lights for your holiday season, spot some more at the Festival of Music and Lights in Bowring Park. The lights turned on during the evening on December 3rd with carollers and hot chocolate. They will remain on until January 6th with a holiday playlist you can access to get fully in the Christmas mood.

Photo Credit: Bowring Park Foundation (via Facebook)

But wait! We’re in Newfoundland, so we’ve got to add an extra unique experience related to the water that is always surrounding us – the Port de Grave Annual Boat Lighting.

The opening night happened on December 9th, with carolling, hot chocolate and Santa Claus himself. The stunning light display on 50-60 boats will be on until January 6th. This is truly a sight to take your friends to or send pictures back home. It takes about an hour to get there by car from St. John’s, so make an eventful evening out of it – you never know what you might spot on the way.

Of course, if you just want to stay home and warm up under a bundle of blankets, I also have some ideas for you.

First, let me suggest adding a heated blanket to your blanket collection. Then, put on your softest socks, your biggest Christmas sweater (I recommend one with Santa or a reindeer), and your coziest sweatpants. Open up your Netflix and find the cheesiest Christmas movie you can find. I recommend a little show called Dash & Lily, a young romance in New York.

If you’re one for crafts, take up knitting a snug scarf or embroidering some decorations for your space. Turn up the Christmas music, and like the title of this article, I enjoy “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas” by Michael Bublé.

You can also pop into your nearby grocery store and pick up a gingerbread house to decorate and eat when you can’t bear to look at it anymore! You can also get ingredients for yummy sugar cookies or bake the classic Pilsbury sugar cookies with Christmas Trees or Snowmen.

Finally, head to a café like Coffee Matters or the Battery Café with a book and sip some delicious hot chocolate there. Many coffee shops also have holiday drinks like peppermint mochas and egg nog lattes.

Take in all the atmosphere this holiday season; the New Year will be here before you know it.