Introducing Candidates for the MUNSU By-elections this Fall’20

The MUN Students’ Union (MUNSU) by-elections this Fall is scheduled for the 23rd and 24th of November. In adapting with the unprecedented circumstances, this year’s elections are being conducted completely online, beginning from square one of the entire process.

The only contested position in the by-election is for the Queer Students’ Representative, with candidates Advay Khaitan and Ely Pittman competing to represent our queer community on the MUNSU Board of Directors. The Muse is delighted to introduce the candidates below:

Advay Khaitan, candidate for Queer Students’ Representative

Advay is a third-year undergraduate student majoring in business administration. He has volunteered with various organizations including previously being on the board of MUNSU (where he participated in 11 committees) and the Business Administration Undergraduate Student Society (BAUSS). He is also the residence/internationalization office liaison at the Student Volunteer Bureau and an organizer with Migrant Students United. Apart from that, he is a mental health advocate and has completed over 60 training sessions in mental health.



Ely Pittman, candidate for Queer Students’ Representative

Ely is a fourth-year English student and uses both she/her and they/them pronouns. She has been active in the MUN Queer community for the last four years, currently serving as the Director of External Affairs at MUN SAGA, the queer student resource center on campus. Additionally, Ely is the head of the Gender Gear Initiative, which provides trans and gender non-conforming individuals with transitional apparel. Right now, she works as an assistant researcher, a tutor, and a writer for The Muse. During her free time, Ely likes to write short stories and read as many books as possible. Their hobbies include journaling, painting, organizing, and self-care!

For more information on how to vote and the elections itself, visit https://www.munsu35.ca/elections/.

On another note, don’t forget to cast your votes!