Inside the Aquarena’s 24.6-million-dollar renovation

'It will 100% be ready for the games' says MUN VP of Facilities

After closing in September 2023, the vast majority of the extensive renovations on the Aquarena have been completed, MUN says the facility will be ready for the Canada Summer Games.

The facility first opened in 1977, and had remained mostly untouched since the opening. Its age was starting to show, and when it was announced that St. John’s would host the 2025 Canada Summer Games, it became clear that changes were needed.

Media was invited to tour the facility today, where the bulk of the main renovations were shown off for the first time.

Major changes include brand new diving boards, overhauled washrooms and change rooms, a brand-new plumbing system, new lighting and ventilation systems, and more. The Tim Horton’s lobby and seating area have also been overhauled.

Many have been skeptical that the renovations would not be completed on time for the upcoming Canada Games, forcing the swimming events to relocate to another province, as nowhere else in the province has the facilities needed for the events. The people behind the project, however, remain steadfast in their belief that the project will remain on schedule.

Rayna Luther. AVP of Facilities Management, and Craig Neil, Director of The Works (The Muse/John Harris)

“We have always remained confident that it would be ready on time,” said Rayna Luther, Memorial’s associate vice-president of facilities. “It will 100% be ready for the games.”

The upgraded facility will host three Canada Games events; swimming, diving, and the first-ever artistic swimming event. Portable bleachers will be implemented for both spectators and athletes, in addition to the new bleachers.

The facility will not remain open after the games, however. Final renovations, such as the addition of a new water slide, will be made once the games are over.

“The facility has to close after the games happen. We are hopeful right now it will be open again late fall. We will provide updates as they are available,” said Luther.

“Some of our long-term maintenance has been resolved that we’ve been talking about for many years, to be able to make this a functional building, and accessible to the students, accessible to the public,” said Craig Neil, director of The Works. “The building has new life now.”

When asked about how many lifeguards the facility will have, Neil responded: “We will have enough to open.” With construction nearing completion, the staffing process is the next big step. “Everybody really put their heart and soul into this. It is going to be ready for the Canada Games.”

The 2025 Canada Summer Games will take place from August 8-25, right here in St. John’s and surrounding areas. The Muse will provide coverage and updates as they happen.