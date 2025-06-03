How to navigate university life after high school

‘The years a student spends in university are the best years of their lives’: this exclamation is made by many parents and teachers to tepid freshman, urging them to take advantage of the freedom of university life.

Although brimming with optimism, this statement doesn’t guide upcoming students to how first year will be, and how the transition between high school and university can be made.

What can one expect when entering university for the first time, and how on earth can it be the greatest years one ever experiences?

The Muse spoke with three students who have finished their first year at Memorial University to gather some tips on how to navigate university after high school.



High School Vs University



First year student Hailey Maloney spoke of the difference between her small hometown school in Bonavista and Memorial University. and how the adjustment to the hoards of students at school was overwhelming at first but, turned thrilling. Maloney said that in highschool, “every single person I graduated with I could tell you their mother’s name, father’s name, and grandparent’s name.”

“Not seeing familiar faces everyday forced me to expand my ecosystem, and in doing so I forced myself out of my comfort zone and met some really great friends.”

First year student Hailey Maloney (Submitted)

Maria Beatrice B. Endaya, an international student from Qatar contrasted a rigorous, competitive high school environment to university, which has so far been much more her pace: “From my experience, high school was an academic competition at its peak—students would stop at nothing to get to the top, even if it meant trampling over others.”

“On the contrary, university is rather lenient and socially welcoming; although the stress is still there, I personally think that I receive less workload now, providing space for an actual work-life balance.” Many students that struggled with academic pressure in high school may find that larger class sizes reduce blood-thirsty competitiveness between peers, and that workloads are much more manageable with space for friends as opposed to foes.

First year student at Marine Institute Gracie Cook (Submitted)

Gracie Cook a student at Marine Institute student from Cole Harbour, Nova Scotia urged the importance of public transportation around St John’s, and finds with her university schedule there is much more exploration time: “The buses here are a lot easier to navigate than back home, which allowed me to explore the province- the scenery is beautiful here.

“In high school, balancing four sports along with extra-curriculars didn’t allow for much free time, and university gives me more time to get out and enjoy nature, which I think first years should take advantage of.” Often university presents students with a newfound sense of independence, and one of the best ways to utilize is to explore the world around you.

Biggest Challenges



Maloney’s biggest challenges of navigating school and residence as a first year student included the hardship of homesickness: “Being away from family was difficult to manage.” I had no one telling me what to do, and I suddenly had all this free time, which made the feeling of homesickness stronger sometimes.”

Endaya addresses the difficulties of navigating university as an international student on top of being a first year: “The biggest challenge I encountered was coming to Canada alone as an international student for the first time … Navigating and blending into the culture, norms, and routine of the locals was difficult … Additionally, everything reminded me of home.

First year student Maria Beatrice B. Endaya (submitted)

“Fortunately, Paton College introduced me to a lot of new people that welcomed me with open arms. So, I do think that I got used to it quickly.”



Cook expressed her difficulties with navigating university socially: “I found initially it was hard to develop new friendships after having made such solid friendships back home, but having a roommate definitely helped me step outside of my comfort zone. If you have roommates, they can become your good friend.”

Tips for new students

Maloney’s advice is to “make your own schedule every day, which will give you structure and help you build your own life away from home. Also, put yourself out there, and keep your old friendships but build some new ones too.”

Cook urged creativity at dining hall: “In dining hall, get creative: take advantage of the deli and stir fry stations, and the omelets- they are so good.” The dining hall at MUN is a lot different from the home cooked meals many students are accustomed to, but with an inventive mind one can ensure they never get sick of monotony.

Endaya concluded her interview with The Muse with a few words of wisdom: “A tip I’d give to new students would be to stay grateful and patient for every unfamiliar experience being encountered. Whether you’re a local or foreign student, you are bound to come across new opportunities. Take it slow, savor the moment, and make the most of every second.”