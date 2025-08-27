Homelessness in St. John’s sees massive increase: Report

St. John’s 2024 homelessness count sees a 71% increase from 2022. The Point-in-Time Count report estimates of people experiencing homelessness in a year increased 55.6% comparing the figures from 2022 and 2024.

On November 28th, 2024, the Point-in-Time Count recorded 313 people without stable housing in St. John’s.

The PiT Count is conducted every two years, provides a one-day snapshot of homelessness in participating communities across Canada. End Homelessness St. John’s coordinated the local count with support from other organizations.

The team gathered data through in-person surveys, emergency shelter records, and administrative information from hospitals, correctional facilities, and child protection services. The report emphasizes that is not meant to be a complete list of homelessness.

The report states that it is a “conservative estimate of the minimum number

of people experiencing homelessness at a given time.”

According to the report the minimum estimate of people experiencing homelessness in all of 2024 is 1,400, up from an estimated 900 in 2022, a 55.6% increase.

Minimum estimate of homelessness in all of 2024 is 1,400 according to the report. (End Homelessness St. John’s PiT Count)

Of those counted, 268 people were adults staying in sheltered arrangements, 21 people were dependents in sheltered arrangements and another six were unsheltered.

Demographic data revealed that 67 percent identified as male, 31 percent as female, and two percent as gender diverse.

Nearly a quarter of those counted were under the age of 29, while nine percent were aged 55 or older.

Respondents based on age (End Homelessness St. John’s PiT Count)

Indigenous people made up 14 percent of respondents, despite representing three to four percent of the total St. John’s population.

The count included three percent who were veterans.

The report also found that 92 percent of respondents were living with at least one disability, while 75 percent reported two or more, ranging from physical conditions to mental health and developmental disabilities.

The report highlights the overlap between housing instability and health. 69 percent of participants reported mental health issues and 41 percent reported substance use issues.

Responses on the topic of Health and Disability (End Homelessness 2024 St. John’s PiT Count)

When asked about the reasons for losing housing, 33 percent said it was due to eviction, 12 percent due to spousal abuse, seven percent due substance use or addiction, and seven percent due to mental health issues.

In addition, 61 percent met the federal definition of chronic homelessness, meaning they had been without stable housing for six months or more in the past year or for 18 months over the past three years.

(End Homelessness 2024 St. John’s PiT Count)

Compared to 2022, homelessness increased across every category in St. John’s, with the largest growth among those living outdoors and those relying on temporary or unstable accommodations.

The findings indicate not only a growing number of people without housing but also significant challenges related to poverty, health, and systemic barriers facing the city’s most vulnerable residents.

Local organizations are working every day to respond to the growing needs identified in the PiT Count, and there are many ways residents can get involved.

End Homelessness St. John’s continues to lead citywide housing strategies, while The Gathering Place provides meals, health services, clothing, and programming to people who are homeless or insecurely housed.

Stella’s Circle offers housing, counselling, and employment support for vulnerable adults, and Choices for Youth focuses on helping at-risk and homeless youth through housing, education, and family programming.

Women experiencing homelessness or domestic violence can access resources and safe shelter through the St. John’s Women’s Centre and Iris Kirby House.

If you or someone you know is experiencing homelessness or at risk of losing housing, there are supports available in St. John’s. You can contact End Homelessness St. John’s at endhomelessnessstjohns.ca or dial 211 for information on local services.

See more: Interview with Rees, an organizer with Tent City for Community