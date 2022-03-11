Heritage NL Reveals Four New Historical Properties

Heritage NL has awarded four properties within Newfoundland and Labrador to hold the title as historic properties through historic designation. Heritage NL was established in 1984 to preserve the architectural heritage within Newfoundland and Labrador, designating buildings and other structures as Registered Heritage Structures to preserve their history.

The four new properties to receive this designation are located in Cartwright, Pouch Cove, Fortune Harbour, and Summerside. Dr. Lisa Daly, a Chair of Heritage NL, stated that “The buildings that are designated are important parts of our history. They reflect multiple parts of our culture.”

The newly designated Historical Structure in Cartwright is a Hudson Bay Company (HBC) building built in 1926 for their staff under the district manager, Ralph (William) Parsons (1881-1956). The building is believed to be built by a crew from Coley’s Point, but it is unclear if this is the case. Outside of being an HBC building, it was home to a Newfoundland Ranger and his wife in the late 1930s. During World War II, the house was rented out by the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) for $15 a month. When the RCAF took up residence in the home, two towers were erected on either side of the property to aid in aerial navigation.

Hudson Bay Company Building, Front View, in Cartwright, NL, courtesy of Dale Jarvis via ICH Blog

In Pouch Cove, the Pouch Cove Clifton Lodge (Society of United Fisherman’s Lodge #42) has received the Registered Heritage Structure status. The Lodge was founded in 1900 and received its name of “Clifton” after James A. Clift, the Grand Master of the Grand Lodge located in St. John’s. At the time, the building’s original construction cost was $700. In addition, there was voluntary labour and donated building materials involved. The building held many events outside of Lodge meetings until the mid-1970s.

Pouch Cove Clifton Lodge in Pouch Cove, NL, courtesy of Dale Jarvis via ICH Blog

A family home in Fortune Harbour has been awarded the Registered Heritage Structure status. The home was likely built for a Gillespie family between 1830 and 1850. It was eventually purchased by Nellie Ballard and has remained in the Ballard family for three generations. The home is seen as an excellent surviving example of a true ‘second generation’ style of a saltbox house. It is considered a second-generation saltbox house as the homes of the second generation are generally larger in both footprint and height than original Saltbox houses.

The Gillespie/Ballard Home in Fortune Harbour, NL, courtesy of Dale Jarvis via ICH Blog

Finally, a homestead in Summerside has also been designated as a Registered Heritage Structure. The homestead belonged to a Loder family and was continuously occupied by the Loders until the mid-1990s. The homestead was first settled by John and Mary Ann Loder around 1850 when the couple moved their growing family from another community in Newfoundland. This led them to become the first permanent residents of Summerside, NL. After success in trades, the family built the present house sometime in the 1860s or 1970s, becoming their family home for generations.

The Loder Home in Summerside, NL, courtesy of Dale Jarvis via ICH Blog

As designated by Heritage NL, all four buildings that have received their designation display some form of Newfoundland history. Architecture, outside of being buildings, have stories that aid in understanding where Newfoundlanders started and how far we’ve come as a province.

Reference: https://artsnewfoundland.ca/2022/02/04/heritage-nl-names-new-registered-heritage-structures/