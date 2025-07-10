Heavy NFLD Fest announces lineup

The third Heavy NFLD Fest lineup has been officially announced. The lineup features local bands and others from across the country and will take place between both Corner Brook and St. John’s.

The bands are a variety from across the umbrella metal term including thrash metal, death metal, post hardcore, and even jazz infusion. This is an absolute can’t miss event for any metal fan in the province. Details for all shows are listed below.

Thursday, July 24th, 2025

Before the shows officially begin on July 25th, Heavy Metal Karaoke invites everyone to come to the launch party on Thursday, July 24th. This will be at Lucy’s Bar at 8:00pm and is 19+. Heavy Metal Karaoke is a local event that is normally held on the last Friday of every month at Lucy’s Bar. Always 19+ and always free cover.

Friday, July 25th, 2025

Corner Brook hosts their one and only show of the festival at The Pocket. The show is 19+ with doors opening at 7:30pm. Fans will be watching Newfoundland’s own thrash metal band Paranoia, death metal band IBEX from Moncton, and Ratpiss hailing all the way from Montreal.

Members of Ratpiss Tyler Addey-Jibb, Erin Faeth and Greg Ravengrave (Rose Cormier)

The party gets started in St. John’s at Peter Easton. This event is 19+ with doors opening at 8:00pm. Fans will be take in performances from Jigger, Mourning Shroud, Dark Star Blues Band, Big Space, PUCE, and Fog Coffin.

Saturday, July 26th, 2025

The first all ages event starts the day at The Wonderbolt S.P.A.C.E. with doors opening at 2:30pm. This show sees an all Newfoundland lineup of Bunionectomy, Kaspam Cult, Fisticuffs, Bumper Fucks, Dead Inner Youth, Exorcista and Bad Intent. The event also teases a secret set with the possibility for a second.

That same night, The Black Sheep opens its doors at 8:00pm for another 19+ event. Ratpiss, Paranoia, and IBEX are making the trip from Corner Brook the night before to play once again. The lineup also sees Saskatchewan’s very own post-hardcore band Alien to the Ignorant, Stagnance from Toronto, and Infect Dead from here in St. John’s. This will be the only show of the event where all four of the non Newfoundland bands will play together at the same show.

Alien to the Ignorant (Bandcamp)

Sunday, July 27th, 2025

The only event of the day is also the final event of the festival. The show will once again be an all ages event held at The Wonderbolt S.P.A.C.E. with doors opening at 12:00pm. Ratpiss and IBEX will be playing for the third time of the festival and will be joined by Alien to the Ignorant, Kicker, The Skeats, Everose, Ched, PotatoBug, and The Way East.

People looking to attend the festival can buy weekend passes for $81.21. Individual show tickets will be available at the door of each show.