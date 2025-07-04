Gwen Stefani coming to Churchill Park Music Festival

Churchil Park Music Festival have announced that Gwen Stefani will be headlining Sunday nights show at the festival. The Grammy-winning frontwoman of No Doubt is known for songs like Hollaback Girl, Don’t Speak, and Rich Girl.

Opening acts have yet to be announced.

Last year, Churchill Park saw an array of iconic names visit St. John’s for one of the largest concerts of the year—such artists include Pitbull, Shania Twain, and Nickelback. Here are this years acts:

Def Leppard (Website/Ross Halfin)





Friday, July 25th: Def Leppard

British rock legends Def Leppard will be kicking off the first day of the concert with their iconic hard rock meets pop sound. They’re known for such songs as Pour Some Sugar On Me, Hysteria, Photograph, and much more. Current members include: lead vocalist Joe Elliot, bassist Rick Savage, guitarists Phil Collen and Vivian Campbell, and one-armed drummer Rick Allen.



According to Churchill Park, “Canadian greats Sam Roberts Band and Honeymoon Suite” will be opening for Def Leppard, along with more to be announced.

Blake Shelton (Website)

Saturday, July 26th: Blake Shelton

Following months of rumours and anticipation, country icon and nine-time winner of The Voice, Blake Shelton, was announced to be the second headliner of the festival. With a remarkable voice and instantly recognizable country hits, if you’re attending, make sure to pack your hat, boots, and denim.

Opening for Blake Shelton is Mackenzie Porter, with more acts to be announced.

The Killers (Website)

Tuesday, July 29th: The Killers

With world-famous hits such as Mr. Brightside and Somebody Told Me, The Killers are a 2000s staple with an addictively distinct indie alt-rock style. Although the finale day of the concert lands during the week, with the sensational nature of the band, it’s sure to be a party.

Opening for The Killers are Canadian musicians, The Beaches, a pop-rock band from Toronto, Nova Scotia-raised alternative singer-songwriter Matt Mays, and local band Nick Earle & The Restless Hearts.