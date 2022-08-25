Gurdeep Pandher Brings His Happy Dance to NL

Photo Credit: Anasophie Vallée

Gurdeep Pandher is an author, bhangra dance teacher, and performer based in Yukon. He became known on social media for posting videos inspiring others to learn the bhangra style of dancing in a joyful, positive atmosphere. His videos brought joy and hope into the lives of people worldwide, something many were in need of in the midst of the pandemic.

Because positivity is awesome (Credit: Bhangra in the Yukon)

He was then inspired to take this positive energy on the road and tour across Canada to share his philosophy of happiness through the traditional folk dance of Punjab.

Spreading Joy at Government House

On August 4th, Gurdeep held an outdoor bhangra dance lesson on the grounds of the Government House here in Newfoundland. The gathering attracted a relatively large crowd of varying ages.

All those who participated had three important things in common: an openness to explore a new movement style, to celebrate what it represents, and to experience the joy it gives those who dance it.

Photo Credit: Anasophie Vallée

The simple act of coming together to dance with friends and strangers created an overwhelming sense of unity and happiness for everyone involved.

But Gurdeep’s passion and love for teaching the movements of the bhangra dance style and what each move represents to individuals from all walks of life make this event far more memorable.

Through his words of encouragement and philosophy of joy, hope, and positivity, he is bringing Canadian citizens and people all across the globe together while simultaneously celebrating his culture.

As we all collectively repeated after him, saying, “joy, hope, and positivity,” the feeling of community grew stronger and stronger.

The words and laughter echoed throughout the grounds of the Government House as everyone threw themselves into the movement. It was as if we all forgot the world around us, even for a moment, because of all the fun we had!

This opportunity that Gurdeep Pandher gave us to spread feelings of joy and hope can remind us that happiness isn’t something we must search for, as being joyful is innate within us. Sometimes, we just have to take a moment to come together and bring it out of one another.