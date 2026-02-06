Grenfell Campus Student Union reacts to Harlow closure

In a statement by the GCSU, the union expressed its disappointment in the university’s decision to close the Harlow Campus.

What Harlow means to Grenfell

In an interview with The Muse, GCSU president Tyson Jesso said the Harlow Campus gives a “life changing” opportunity to students to travel outside the province.

“A lot of our students who avail of the opportunity to travel to Harlow are students from rural Newfoundland and Labrador, who never had the opportunity to leave the province … this is a really life changing opportunity that really broadens their personal, academic, and cultural perspectives. Sitting in a classroom and writing a paper on an art piece isn’t the same as sitting in front of the art piece and actually visualizing it.”

According to Jesso, one reason why Harlow is so important to Grenfell is because of the fine arts and theatre department.

“Theatre students at Grenfell are required to go to Harlow campus as part of their degree,” said Jesso. Now that the campus suddenly no longer exists, there are questions on how these students will be able to complete their degree.

“Now we’re wondering like, what does this mean for them? What is the university’s plan for them? How are they gonna graduate if they’re not be able to avail of this mandatory course because the campus just simply doesn’t exist anymore?”

“The closure of Harlow isn’t answering any questions and solving any anxiety or stress that students are facing knowing that these cuts are coming. I feel like it just adds on to the pressure.”

Jesso also touched on the importance of the international recognition both Memorial and Grenfell receive from the Harlow Campus.

“Allowing Grenfell and Memorial to be represented at the international level is incredible to me… it’s very unfortunate [the closure] and I think students are very disappointed in the decision.”

Grenfell Students

Jesso said that he’s heard specifically from fine arts and theatre students that although are extremely disappointed in this decision, understand the university’s position, and expect the university to uphold its commitment in offering them international experiences.

At Grenfell, Jesso says there is a Harlow action committee that is made up of fine arts and theatre students, along with Jesso and the GCSU vice-president who both chair the committee. This committee compromises of students who “are interested or have attended Harlow campus to seek transparency in the closure.”

“We know that MUN has many agreements with many institutions all over the globe, but I feel like preserving this specific trip and making sure there’s little changes to the student’s learning opportunities as possible, which is the most important part.”

Importance of future international learning opportunities

MUN announced it will be selling the U.K. based campus (Andrew Connors).

Jesso stresses the importance of Grenfell students getting International opportunities, despite the closure of the Harlow campus.

“Like I said this is a mandatory part of a theatre students academic experience… It’s not on the back of students to figure this out, it’s on the back of the faculty and administrations, so we’re really counting on them to find a solution for these students.”

Jesso told me he believes the university will deliver on continuing to offer said international learning opportunities, even with the absence of Harlow, saying

“I’ve met with university administration multiple times and they are actively searching for alternate locations… and yes it does seem like the university is working on finding alternatives. Where that will be is unsure but I’m fairly confident the university will uphold its promise.“

“Student deserve a plan outlining Memorial’s plans moving forward”

Jesso believes there needs to be more transparency from the university regarding future cuts.

“The university needs to outline a plan for students. I feel like keeping everyone in the dark isn’t the best move to make, especially in times of such uncertainty, people know cuts are coming, so I’m unsure why the university isn’t laying out a plan to let people know what’s coming and are just kinda dropping all these announcements on people.”

For a university that prides themselves on being transparent, Jesso thinks they are not doing the best job at being open with students regarding the budget cuts.

“It’s very unfortunate, especially when they kinda uplift themselves on being such a transparent and open administration.

“When they’re making cuts and keeping everyone in the dark, it doesn’t feel that way. I feel like students deserve a plan outlining Memorial’s plans moving forward.”

