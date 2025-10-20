Greens & Good Eats: Top Vegetarian and Vegan places in St. John’s

St. John’s has no shortage of great places to eat, but for those who are vegetarian or vegan, the options can feel a little limited.

Adding the challenge of finding something reasonably priced, and dining out can quickly become a hassle. This article highlights a handful of local spots that make plant-based eating both accessible and delicious.

Poyo + Sprout

To begin, and based on my own experience, Poyo + Sprout is a fantastic place to indulge in very tasty plant-based options. It is Newfoundland’s first vegetarian restaurant, it opened June 2005.

The prices tend to teeter on the higher side, but definitely worth checking out as a little treat every now and then. Another fun aspect of The Sprout, is they have a customer scrapbook filled with drawings, poems, writings, consisting of heartfelt and silly messages.

Autumn Salad prepared with local vegetables and Tuscan Kale from Lester’s Farm Market. (@poyo.sprout on Instagram)

Piatto Pizzeria + Enoteca

If you’re searching for a spot that truly understands how to make a good vegetarian pizza, I would point you straight to Piatto.

Their wood-fired ovens bring that authentic, slightly charred crust that pairs perfectly with their fresh ingredients and rich tomato sauce. They’ve got gluten-free options to accommodate more dietary restrictions.

Peaceful Loft

Another spot worth checking out is the peaceful loft. The restaurant is fully vegan, with gluten free options available as well. They are well-known for their stir-fried & pan-fried noodles, as well as their generous portions.

The restaurant is on the smaller side, which means if they are busier, they only have time to prepare takeout orders at times. Keep in mind to be patient and kind! The owners are known for being warm and wonderful, which makes the dining experience much more special.



Mixed Vegetable Stir Fry from Peaceful Loft (tripadvisor.ca)

Sushi Maki

For sushi lovers, sushi maki is an excellent choice for vegetarian dishes. The menu offers many tasty vegetarian options, ranging from sushi rolls to appetizers. The shop has been proudly ran by one man for many years. The interior is beautiful, and an old arcade game of Pac-man provides entertainment while you wait on your dish!

Rocket Bakery

A cafe option for those who want a mix of coffee and lunch, Rocket Bakery has many options. Along with vegetarian and vegan options, they offer gluten free options as well.

In terms of prices, Rocket is generally fair for the portions and the ingredients used. As well, many of their menu options are made in house daily!

Vegan tomato basil soup from Rocket Bakery (@rocketbakery on Instagram)

Gingergrass Thai and Vietnamese Restaurant



Gingergrass Thai and Vietnamese Restaurant is another family-owned restaurant. The name ‘Gingergrass’ stems from their two main ingredients used – Ginger and Lemongrass. Their dishes are heavily inspired by their original creator Nira.

Nira passes on her legacy through these dishes, which are meant to be shared with loved ones. The prices are average for an eat-in restaurant, and offer gluten free options as well. Plus a location is opening soon at the University Centre!

Tofu dish prepared with fresh vegetables (@gingergrass on Instagram)

India Gate

India Gate offers many delicious vegetarian options, though the prices are on the higher end. The service is very professional, and the portions are generous.

This restaurant is a strong recommendation from myself for anyone looking for a special dish as a treat; every paneer dish on their menu is worth a try.

Vegetarian and vegan restaurants have definitely become more common around St. John’s over the past few years, giving locals and visitors alike a growing list of options to suit their dietary needs.

It’s refreshing to see more restaurants embracing plant-based dishes, making it easier than ever to find something both delicious and mindful of different lifestyles.

Author Rebecca Jennings Rebecca Jennings is a student writer studying Communication and Media Studies and French. Her work flutters between the nostalgic and the natural, drawing inspiration from pixelated worlds like Kirby, the quiet symbolism of butterflies, and the tactile joy of both traditional and digital scrapbooking. Through poetry, essays, and visual storytelling, she explore softness, transformation, and the small details that speak the loudest.