Graduating from University. Finally!

This writing will seem incredibly redundant to anyone who knows me and my story, but I have written this for individuals who may be struggling right now. Exams are rough.

When I had just finished my first year of University, I had an anoxic brain injury and woke up in a hospital bed, unable to walk or talk. A Doctor told my family I would not be returning to University. My cognitive functioning would likely not be high enough.

So after extensive rehabilitation at Toronto Rehabilitation Institute, I began to recover slowly and painfully. I was determined to return to school. I am now graduating with a Bachelor of Arts, a double major in Sociology and English. I know, great, right? But my journey was full of many bumps along the way- which I’m almost sure we all experience as students. I want to share some parts of what I have gone through, so maybe it could help someone else.

Tests? I am horrible at them. I would have to study three times as long as my classmates to retain half of the information. Essays? The format of these things, and figuring out how to write an effective thesis statement while never injecting opinion into the paper? That was hard. I had to learn how to push through everything, and my family and friends certainly helped me more than words can say.

My point in sharing this with you is to encourage you or help in a small way if you are currently reading this and feeling the pressure. You are not alone in it; chances are other students are going through similar challenges right now. Midterms are hard. Papers are hard. Semester-long assignments are challenging. Try to reach out to classmates, friends, family, or student services when you feel the pressure building. They are all there to help you. The number of times you are knocked down does not matter. What matters is how many times you get back up. There’s a mantra for you.

If you are a student with extra challenges, I totally get it. From what I have seen in my years at MUN, post-secondary is challenging for everyone. Coming up with a mantra can help as well; something as simple as ‘You are strong, you are smart, and you got this.’ is especially helpful when you feel like you don’t have a handle on things.

My university education has helped me in a number of notable ways. I have learned how to work twice as hard, how to stay consistent with scheduling, and how to work well with others. To any student who reads this and thinks they cannot do it, I have a few words for you,

“You can and you will”

Stay determined. Never give up. Ever.