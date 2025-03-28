Graduate Student Union election postponed

Memorial’s Graduate Student Union general election has been postponed “due to unforeseen events” until Monday, March 31st at 9am according to GSU’s Instagram account. The vote was previously scheduled for March 27th-28th.

Executive directors are paid, part-time positions responsible for the operations of the union and include the following candidates:

Candidates for Executive Director of External Affairs

Mohammad Javad Eshghi is a graduate student in the Masters of Applied Science Energy Systems Engineering program.

According to his campaign platform, he wants to ensure that graduate students “have a seat at the table where real decisions about our education, funding, and university experience are made.” His platform includes improving partnerships, student funding, and events.

Mohammed Imtiyas Masthan is a graduate student in the Masters of Safety and Risk Engineering program.

According to his campaign platform, he is “committed to enhancing student engagement and representation” and says parking, Bitters, and housing are key issues for him.

Dorcus Makassy is a graduate student in the Cardiovascular and Renal Sciences program.

According to her platform, her priorities are for improving financial aid, housing, and wages. Makassy says she brings “experience, passion, and a strong track record of advocacy and leadership.”

Candidates for Executive Director of Finance

Rumitkumar Harkhani is a graduate student in the Safety and Risk Engineering program.

According to his platform, his goals are to provide more transparency, inclusion, and fiscal documentation. Harkhani says that by “maintaining detailed records, I will help ensure transparency and accountability in every financial transaction.”

Hashna Binte Nahar is a graduate and doctoral student in Data Science.

Nahar says that “Managing finances is not just about numbers; it is about making strategic decisions that benefit everyone.” According to Nahar’s platform, her priorities are accountability, budgeting, and student-centred financial decisions.

Candidates for Executive Director of Academics

Md Moyeed Ur Rahman is a graduate student in the Environmental Systems Engineering and Management program.

According to his platform, some of his priorities are to increase academic support, strengthen student relations with faculty, and promote professional development. Rahman says he is “committed to working with students, faculty, and administration to make meaningful changes that benefit our academic community.”

Carly Stevenson is a graduate student in the Medicine (Neurosciences) program.

Her priorities include improving relations between students and faculty, empowering student voices, and improving access to resources. Stevenson says she believes her “diverse experiences and commitment to supporting my fellow students make me an ideal candidate to represent graduate students in this important role.”

Candidates for Executive Director of Communications

Mohammed Abdullah is a graduate student in the Safety and Risk Engineering program.

According to his platform, his priorities include transparency, accessibility to communications, and empowering students through feedback. Abdullah says that “communication is the foundation of our collective success, and I am committed to amplifying our voices to ensure every graduate student is represented.”

Gaayathri Sukantha Murugan is a graduate student in the Political Science program.

According to Murugan’s platform, her priorities include regularly updating the social media and website of the union, organizing town halls, and increasing communication between graduate students and the union. Murugan says she “will reach out to student societies and graduate officers to understand their specific concerns.“

Candidates for Executive Director of Campus Life

Racquel Newman is a graduate student in the Masters of Employment Relations program.

According to her platform, her priorities are to increase union engagement with clubs and societies, better serve students with disabilities, and improve communication with administration. Newman says, “Let’s change the current status quo. Let’s make sure that the GSU stands for diversity, equity, and inclusion.”

Md Rakibul Hasan is a graduate student in the Computer Engineering program.

According to his platform, his priorities include more outreach to students, more jobs, and strengthening connections between MUN campuses. Hasan says that “together, we can transform GSU into a dynamic, welcoming, and opportunity-filled community where every student thrives.”

For more information on the status of the GSU election, graduate students can visit the 2025 elections webpage.

GSU 2025 Election Announcement, posted March 27th, 2025, on the Elections Webpage.