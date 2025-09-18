Giving researchers their flowers: Inside MUN’s Botanical Garden

Memorial University’s Botanical Garden is a 110-acre oasis of nature trails, flourishing gardens, and a public greenhouse, where – if you’re lucky – you might catch grapes ripening on the vines.

Tucked away just minutes from the city’s centre, it feels like stepping into a different world, one where you can slow down, breathe in fresh air, and experience Newfoundland’s natural beauty up close.

The Memorial University Botanical Garden is far more than a pretty patch of wilderness. Within the garden, you’ll find a diverse mix of ecosystems, from boreal forest and bogs to fens, ponds, and barrens. It also functions as a living laboratory, pulsing with scientific discovery, education, and conservation.

One of the garden’s primary purposes is to research rare plants. The garden plays a critical part in preserving Newfoundland’s endangered plant species. Thanks to ex situ conservation (that means growing plants outside their native wild habitats), species that are threatened in the wild get a fighting chance. The limestone barrens of the Great Northern Peninsula, home to plants like Long’s Braya, are just one example of these ecosystems.

Grapes at the MUN Botanical Gardens / Rebecca Jennings

But the Garden isn’t just for botanists – other environmental science students (or any student with a green thumb!) and curious scholars flock here to study over 2500 taxa, that is, more than 2500 different plant types!

These spaces aren’t just scenic; they’re also an excellent resource for scholars at MUN, with many research projects conducted at the garden each year. Students often visit accompanied by professors as part of their university coursework, using the grounds as a living classroom for hands-on learning in environmental science and related fields. Instructors in related fields also have the option to take their students on field trips to the garden.

MUN Botanical Gardens / Rebecca Jennings

The botanical garden is open seasonally from May to November, featuring trails and cultivated areas that change along with the seasons. Spring brings fresh blooms, summer is lush and vibrant, and autumn fills the forest with colour.

In December, the grounds transform for the Merry & Bright Holiday Light Festival, a sparkling event that has become a holiday tradition for many in the city.

A typical day at the garden usually starts at the visitor centre, where you can purchase a day pass (free if you are a student at Memorial!) and grab a map to guide you along.

The cultivated areas are a delight for anyone who loves flower gardens, with carefully tended beds that change throughout the year, and a greenhouse filled with exotic plants that feels like a tropical getaway within the garden.

An informative sign at the MUN Botanical Gardens / Rebecca Jennings

As you wander the trails, interpretive signs gently guide your attention to the life and history surrounding you, turning each step into both a moment of calm and a chance to learn.

The signs encourage attendees to slow down, to notice the small details – the curve of a leaf, the ripple of water, that might otherwise be unseen. In this way, the garden is more than a place for walking; it becomes a narrative form of nature, inviting you to connect not only with the beauty of the present moment but also the unique biodiversity and natural history of Newfoundland.

MUN’s Botanical Garden is also a wonderful place to pick up birdwatching. The peaceful trails and quiet ponds make it easy to slow down, listen, and notice the movement of birds all around you.

After exploring, many visitors enjoy concluding their visit in the gift shop or greenhouse, browsing local crafts, plants, and gardening supplies to take a piece of the garden home with them. The Postmasters Café, located on-site, is also a favourite stop, perfect for enjoying a coffee, snack, or meal before or after your walk through the trails.

There are still a couple months left of the Garden’s seasonal programming. For more information about visiting, programs, and upcoming events, you can visit the official website.

Author Rebecca Jennings Rebecca Jennings is a student writer studying Communication and Media Studies and French. Her work flutters between the nostalgic and the natural, drawing inspiration from pixelated worlds like Kirby, the quiet symbolism of butterflies, and the tactile joy of both traditional and digital scrapbooking. Through poetry, essays, and visual storytelling, she explore softness, transformation, and the small details that speak the loudest.