Give Blood, Save Lives!

Canadian Blood Services’ are coming to MUNL this week.

Blood is the liquid that courses through the vessels inside our bodies to keep us functioning. It regulates body temperature, transports nutrients and hormones, removes waste products from organs, clots its platelets when injured, the list goes on.

Blood is vital to keep us alive, and so many people desperately need your blood donations.

As Canada’s biological lifeline, the “Canadian Blood Services’ collect life essentials such as blood, plasma, stem cells, organs, and tissues from generous donors for medical transfusions and transplants. The good news is– they’re coming to MUN on the 16th and 17th of March 2022! Please get ready to donate, and you could save someone’s life!

Booking an appointment can be done:

online www.blood.ca Download our blood app – GiveBlood Call 1-888-2-donate (1-888-236-6283)

Or, if you aren’t able to book, you can just show up at the Bruneau Lobby on the 16th or 17th of this month.