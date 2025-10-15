Ghouls night out: Halloween happenings in St. John’s

Seven events to check out this October

Halloween is just around the corner, and the city is buzzing with spooky fun. From themed markets to family events, here’s what’s happening to get you in the Halloween spirit.

Pumpkinfest at Lester’s Farm Market

Let’s start with a local favourite, Lester’s Farm Market at 173 Brookfield Road. For something family-friendly, Lester’s is celebrating its 25th annual Pumpkinfest on Saturday, October 18th, starting at 10 AM.

Expect games, contests, pumpkin picking, and plenty of festive photo ops among the hay bales.

Admission is $10 per person, $45 for a family of five, and free for children under two, seniors 60+, and individuals with disabilities. It’s the perfect day to sip hot chocolate, pick the perfect pumpkin, and enjoy the farm’s cozy fall atmosphere.

Lester’s pumpkin patch (@lestersfarmmarket on Instagram)

Farm Haunt at Lester’s Farm Market

Every year, Lester’s will transform their peaceful trails into a world of screams and shadows for their Farm Haunt.

This year’s walks will run on Thursday, October 16th (7–9 PM), Friday, October 17th (7–10 PM), Thursday, October 23rd (6:30–10 PM), and Friday, October 24th (6:30–10 PM).

It’s a must for anyone who loves jump scares, eerie lights, and the thrill of wandering through the dark not knowing what’s waiting behind the next tree.

Hallowe’en Howl at MUN Botanical Gardens

Another family-friendly event will take place at the MUN Botanical Garden on the weekends of October 18–19 and 25–26, running from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

The ‘Hallowe’en Howl’ is designed for families with children aged 1–10, offering fun, age-appropriate activities in a welcoming setting.

General admission rates apply, but children who come in costume get in for free. This is a non-scary event, perfect for families with younger kids. Meanwhile, adults can explore the garden’s “poisonous plant” tour to learn all about its collection of eerie, yet fascinating, flora.

Festive decorations from last years Hallowe’en Howl (@mun_botanical_garden on Instagram)

Sugar Rush Spooky Market at the St. John’s Farmers’ Market

If you prefer your Halloween with a side of sugar, mark your calendars for the Sugar Rush Spooky Market at the St. John’s Farmers’ Market on Saturday, October 19th, from 10 AM to 3 PM.

Local vendors will be serving up baked goods, candy, and other sweet treats inspired by the season, plus, admission is free! It’s the perfect weekend stop for those who love supporting local makers (and indulging their sweet tooth).

Halloween-themed baked goods from last years market. (@sjfmnl on Instagram)

Halloween Masquerade at The Rockhouse

For night owls and music lovers, The Rock House is throwing its annual Halloween Masquerade on Saturday, October 25th, and it’s shaping up to be an unforgettable night.

The event features “ritual sacrifices” from HAG and SMOKE SIGNALS, with special guest PARANOIA taking the stage.

Doors open at 9 PM, and the show starts at 10 PM. The cover is $10, but if you show up in costume, you’ll only pay $5, so go all out! Expect pounding music, wild energy, and a room full of creative costumes under flashing lights.

Annual Queer of Halloween Drag Competition at the Bella Vista



For those who love drag and dazzling performances, The Bella Vista is hosting its 4th Annual Queer of Halloween Drag Competition on Sunday, October 19th, starting at 7:30 PM.

This 19+ event promises killer looks, fierce performances, and plenty of spooky glamour. Tickets are $22.63 (fees included), and it’s one of the most exciting nights of the season for the local queer community.

Bella Vista Venue (bellavista.ca)

The Boo Ball at Quidi Vidi

And to wrap up Halloween night, Quidi Vidi will host The Boo Ball on Friday, October 31st, at 35 Barrows Road. Featuring performances by Irma Gerd and /garbage file, the event promises great music, energy, and a lively way to end the spooky season.



Antonio Shano Quidi Vidi Brewery on Facebook

Have fun and be safe exploring the city’s Halloween events this October!

Author Rebecca Jennings Rebecca Jennings is a student writer studying Communication and Media Studies and French. Her work flutters between the nostalgic and the natural, drawing inspiration from pixelated worlds like Kirby, the quiet symbolism of butterflies, and the tactile joy of both traditional and digital scrapbooking. Through poetry, essays, and visual storytelling, she explore softness, transformation, and the small details that speak the loudest.