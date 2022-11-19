Getting ready for the Canadian Winter

Winter in Newfoundland, while beautiful, can be pretty tough—especially for newcomers to the province. Temperatures can drop down between -10 and -20 degrees Celsius, sometimes lower. Thankfully, there are plenty of ways to prepare for the cold weather.

1. Keep SAD at bay

In the winter, colder and shorter days can increase the risk of Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD). Like depression, SAD symptoms include fatigue, changes in appetite, weight gain, insomnia, increased irritability and stress, and many others. About 15% of Canadians will experience a mild case of SAD. To prevent this, ensure you stay active and receive plenty of Vitamin D through sunlight. According to Health Canada, food sources of Vitamin D include milk and milk products.

2. Update your winter wardrobe

Winter jackets, good boots, earmuffs, hats, and gloves are essentials. Many stores around town sell affordable winter wear. The Fall 2022 MUN Student Handbook by the Internationalization Office provides some great advice about buying winter clothes and shopping Black Friday sales on November 25th for great deals on sweaters and coats. Extra layers will help you stay comfortable as the weather gets cold while embracing all the winter vibes!

3. Stock up on food

In case of an emergency or heavy snowfall (like Snowmaggedon!), stocking up on food can be incredibly important if people are stuck at home. To prepare for such conditions, people can buy canned goods like tuna and soup and dry goods like chips, biscuits and energy bars. Water and toilet paper are also important to store in case of emergencies. If power is shut off due to extreme weather conditions, having a portable battery charger and battery-powered lights can be very useful.

4. Have fun!

Newfoundland offers many exciting winter activities, including skiing, snowshoeing, and winter festivals. In November and December, many great markets pop up in St John’s for some Christmas shopping—these include the Festive Market at the St. John’s Farmer’s Market, the Winter Wonderland Market, Etsy’s St. John’s Holiday Market, and the Last-Minute Christmas Market. Also, take pictures of your first snowfall and grab a warm cup of coffee!