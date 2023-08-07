From Palestine to Newfoundland: A Journey of Cultural Resilience

Stories of Palis

My late grandfather, who bravely left al-Majdal, Palestine due to the occupation, used to say, “If life has taught me anything, it’s that healing and peace begin with acknowledging the wrongs committed.” His words resonate deeply with my own journey as I navigate the complexities of embracing a new culture while staying true to my Palestinian identity. They encapsulate the essence of my mission to ensure that Palestinians’ struggles, stories, and heritage are acknowledged, not just by others but also within ourselves.

In the midst of my physical distance from Palestine, the weight of the occupation and the uncertainty surrounding our homeland cast a long shadow over my life. It is a battle to keep our memories alive, resist our culture’s erasure, and combat the fear of forgetting Palestine. Yet, as I embarked on this journey, I discovered that healing and peace could indeed begin with the acknowledgment of wrongs committed.

My commitment to preserving our heritage and sharing our narrative led me to engage in heartfelt conversations with classmates, coworkers, and peers in Newfoundland. I was surprised to encounter a lack of knowledge about Palestine’s existence, history, and vibrant culture. This realization saddened me and deepened my resolve to bridge the knowledge gap to offer a genuine perspective beyond the headlines.

This lack of awareness, I realized, stemmed from limited access to accurate information and the media’s incomplete portrayal of Palestine. I sought to humanize the Palestinian experience and convey the profound complexity of our situation. It was not just about politics, faith, or religion but about millions of resilient individuals’ lives, dreams, and aspirations.

In the face of uncertainty and longing, the resilience of the Palestinian diaspora in Newfoundland became a source of strength and a reminder of our unwavering love for Palestine. Together, we built a support system—a home away from home—where we shared our stories, celebrated our traditions, and amplified our voices.

For if life has taught me anything, it is that healing and peace are not mere abstractions. They begin with acknowledging the wrongs committed; the struggles endured, and the rich heritage that defines us. By raising awareness, fostering understanding, and embracing our shared humanity, we pave the way for a future where the Palestinian narrative is told by its people.

Fayez Almadhoun

Third Generation

Al-Majdal

Al-Majdal is a Palestinian Canaanite town established around 6000 BC. For Millennia, al-Majdal-Asqalan outshined as the largest seaport in Palestine, making it the seventh most populated town for a long period. Al-Majdal was not any different from other Palestinian communities during the Nakba. In November 1948, al-Majdal was ethnically cleansed, resulting in more than 11, 000 Native Palestinian refugees at that time.

Archive photo of a marketplace in Al-Majdal city in late 1930s (Photo: Quds News Network).

Pali Fact

Palestinian Diaspora

The wide range of Palestinian individuals that live outside of Palestine, termed “diaspora,” is characterized by the displacement of the Palestinian people from their ancestral homeland in the wake of the 1948 occupation of Palestinian land, known as the Nakba. As a result, over 700,000 native Palestinians were forcibly displaced from their homeland, hindering future generations of Palestinians from connecting to their homeland and their heritage.



While nearly half of Palestinians are refugees exiled in the 1948 Nakba, the Palestinian diaspora has grown due to subsequent waves of forced displacement upon the occupation of the West Bank, Gaza Strip and East Jerusalem in 1967. The Palestinian diaspora is not only a result of displacement and global power shifts; it is ultimately the denial of nationhood.



Currently, the dispersion of Palestinians extends beyond Arab countries, with millions of individuals affected. Despite most refugees holding documents identifying their Palestinian origins, they cannot visit or return to their homeland throughout their life. Nevertheless, Palestinians remain large-scale activists filled with hope, courage and an unwavering commitment to preserving their cultural identity.

A map of dispersal of Palestinians worldwide (Photo: Leila Abdelrazaq).

Population of Palestinians

After almost a century of the Palestinian struggle, nearly 80% of Palestinians are refugees, and two-thirds of the Palestinian people remain in exile outside historical Palestine.

Palestinian refugees took their stories and wandered the world, creating one of the largest human diasporas spreading from Chile to New Zealand.