Former Sea-Hawks coach Doug Partridge hired by Newfoundland Rogues

Earlier today the Newfoundland Rogues announced Doug Partridge as their new head coach, who formerly coached the MUN Sea-Hawks women’s basketball team.

Most recently he has worked with the Halifax Hoopers as assistant coach, and served as a consultant with the St. John’s Edge in 2018.

Partridge’s Sea-Hawks record

Partridge spent 23 seasons as head coach of the Sea-Hawks women’s basketball program, where he won a school record 450 games, and also claimed seven AUS basketball titles, making Memorial one of the top basketball powerhouses in the entire province.

In his final season with the Sea-Hawks, Partridge was suspended twice in a one month span. The first time it was by MUN’s Athletic Department for behaviour it called “innappropriate.”

CBC reported in 2015 that “he yelled at players, and at one point put his hand on a player’s chin to get her to look at him.”

The second time came a week later, when he got a two game suspension from AUS for comments he made to a game official.

In March of 2015, the University fired Partridge, and while no reason was given, according to an article by Scott Wood in the Muse, both Partridge and the University were at odds over what Wood called his “tempermental and aggressive intense coaching style.”

Muse article from 2015 on Partridges departure (DAI/The Muse)

What it means for the Rogues

The Newfoundland Rogues are entering their fifth season, and are likely hoping Partridge can give them some stability, which the Rogues have not yet achieved.

Not only do the Rogues often deal with a ton of roster turnaround every year, but their head coaching position has also been a revolving door, as Partridge will be the third head coach to grace the helm of the team in three years.

In a statement given by the Rogues, Partridge said that getting an opportunity to be a head coach at the pro level is something he “always wanted to achieve” and that “being able to do it in Newfoundland is extra special.”

