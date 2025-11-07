FOGFEST V: Independent horror film fest brings frights to the rock

Halloween may have passed, but the annual FOGFEST Independent Film Festival aims to keep the scares rolling just a bit longer.
Returning for its fifth year of frights, the annual independent horror film festival provides plenty of scares from talented creators, looking to showcase their skills in a massive collection of both short and feature-length horror films.
“I’m so excited to see my work on a stage like this, and for everyone involved in making this a reality,” said Luke Wheaton, director of Escape Reality, one of the horror short films being showcased. “It’s surreal, honestly.”
FOGFEST represents a massive opportunity for these artists to get their work out there. “It’s a big deal for everyone involved,” said Wheaton. “It will be huge for their passion for film, and their careers moving forward.”
FOGFEST V will take place at the Majestic Theatre in downtown St. John’s from November 7th to the 10th.
Here’s a brief rundown of what you can expect from FOGFEST V, starting with the feature-length films, which are all accompanied by an opening short film.
- Mother of Flies (Dir. John Adams, Zelda Adams, Toby Poser) Opener: The Girl in the Street (Dir. Chris Paicely, Miles August)
- Deathstalker (Dir. Steven Kostanski) Opener: The Traveler & The Troll (Dir. Adam Murray)
- Hangashore (Dir. Justin Oakey) Opener: Time Eater (Dir. Ryan Couldrey)
- Foreigner (Dir. Ava Maria Safai) Opener: Lupe Q and the Galactic Corn Cake (Dir. Javier Badillo)
- Ginger Snaps (Dir. John Fawcett) Opener: Gender Reveal (Dir. Mo Matton)
Next up are the short horror collections. These are five groups of horror short films, created by artists from Canada and beyond.
Indigenous Horror Spotlight: Six short films looking to provide unique takes on the horror genre through an indigenous point of view.
- Immortal Embrace (Dir. Reamonn Joshee)
- ‘Wats’a (Dir. Dustin McGladrey)
- Ojichaag (Dir. Rachel Beaulieu)
- Pimple Patch (Dir. Noah Berc)
- The Hunter and His Apprentice (Dir. Reamonn Joshee)
- Midnight at the Lonely River (Dir. Abraham Cote)
Flesh & Frame: The largest collection of the group, featuring a combination of live action and animated works from around the world.
- Poppa (Dir. Peter Ahern)
- Cosmic Crash (Dr. James Smith)
- VHX (Dir. Alisa Stern, Scott Ampleford)
- Nostril (Dir. Michael Dondero, Shengnan Dong)
- Visceral (Dir. Leah Galarneau)
- Autophagy (Dir. Edie Lawrence)
- DAGON (Dir. Paolo Guadio)
- Skeeter (Dir. Chris McInroy)
- Frame (Dir. Olivia Cordell, Libby Morris)
- My Lily (Dir. Kashika Kaushal)
- Living in Hanna (Dir. Robin Careless, Kayle Jo Farris)
- RUN! (Dir. Adam Marley, Jonathan Brito)
- Devil’s Prism (Dir. Kika Magalhães)
- Meat Crayon (Dir. Richard Rotter)
- Slow (Dir. Rebecca Berrih)
- Cadabra (Dir. Tiffany Wice)
- Berta (Dir. Lucia Forner Segarra)
Signal Drift: A collection of 12 mind-bending, perception-challenging short films. The first of two blocks highlighting Atlantic Canadian artists.
- The Jokes On You (Dir. Brooklyn V. Cox)
- Mudder’s Mess (Dir. Nadia Duman)
- Last Stop at the One Stop (Dir. James Titford)
- The Man in the House (Dir. Eric Elliott)
- Man/Meteorite (Dir. Stephen Haring)
- Panopticon (Dir. Levi Cook, Stephen White)
- Kaufman & Richter (Dir. Cullam James Bruce-Lockhart, Sean Michael Alexander Jessome, Annalise Josefine Smith)
- Meditator (Dir. Oliver Quinton)
- Chemical Egg (Dir. Mike Simms)
- Escape Reality (Dir. Luke Wheaton)
- Radio Hell (Dir. Bart K. Pierson)
- A Place to Wait and Watch (Dir. Vaida Vaitkutė)
Fog & Firelight: 11 works meant to really get under the viewer’s skin and linger in their minds. The second of two blocks highlighting Atlantic Canadian Artists.
- In The Details (Dir. Steward Pulinney)
- SIGNAL / NOISE (Dir. Jonathan Kennedy)
- Black Hole (Dir. Brianna Russell)
- Peripheral Visions (Dir. Robert J. Finbow)
- Technophobic (Dir. Michael Peers, Yasmine Majchrzak)
- BIRDS two by two (Dir. Nicola Hawkins)
- Flickers (Dir. Alexa Jane Jerrett)
- The Eyes of the Storm (Mark MacLean)
- Mother’s Skin (Dir. Leah Johnstton)
- An Interview With The Devil (Dir. Peter Collins)
- Oliver (Dir. Andrew Strickland)
The Shape Behind the Eyes: Featuring works from around the world, this last collection of short films emphasizes not just physical horror and violence, but psychological as well.
- A Variation on the Old in ‘n Out (Dir. Christopher Beaubien)
- Fire & the Forest (Dir. Liam Bursey)
- SLURP (Dir. Elena Sturk-Lussier)
- No One is Coming to Rescue You (Dir. Ruth Platt)
- Cringe (Dir. Lisa Ovies)
- When Shadows Lay Darkest (Dir. Jacob Leighton Burns)
- The Nest (Dir. Ignacio Rodó)
- Flush (Dir. Ladane Ali)
- Bronze (Dir. Corey Benson Powers)
- Endzgiving (Dir. Tina Carbone)
- Karak (Dir. Ian Tan)
- Slush (Dir. Dir. Ashley George)
Additionally, Bell FibeTV1 is holding a free presentation, which will feature episodes from the following shows:
- Cradle in the Waves (Season 2)
- Downtown Old Haunts
- Tales from the South Shore
- Phantom Line
- Creepy Cape Breton (Season 2)
Further information about schedules and pricing can be found here: https://www.fogfest.ca/