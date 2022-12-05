Exam season is stressful, and many students are feeling overwhelmed and tired. However, a good study schedule with breaks can help in this busy season! Here are five study tips and tricks to help you get through finals.

1. Schedule deadlines and exam dates

First, grab a pen and start by outlining all critical deadlines and exam dates. Then sort them depending on the dates and importance. Prioritize your work. Allocate adequate time to each section, ensuring you can revise properly and submit your assignments on time.

Suppose you need help determining where to begin or how to plan your schedule. In that case, Memorial University of Newfoundland has an academic success center. They provide various resources ranging from peer-assisted learning, events and workshops, help center and learning support. For more information, please visit https://www.mun.ca/munup/academic-success-centre/ Students can also use test banks, mnemonics and quizzes to practice their syllabus.

2. Study in a distraction-free environment

Studying in a distraction-free space will help you concentrate. Tidying your room and lighting your favourite candle are simple but effective ways to motivate studying. If students would like to book study spaces at MUN, they may do so online by visiting the Study Spaces page on the Memorial University Libraries website at: https://www.library.mun.ca/qeii/studyspaces/

3. Stay hydrated and eat regularly

Be sure to eat and hydrate well. Multiple studies suggest that students who eat healthy fats, nutrients and fibre-rich foods tend to solve problems easier and remember information. Students studying on campus might find this helpful article to find food of their preference

For those who prefer home cooking and would like easy recipe ideas, please visit https://themuse.ca/benefits-of-eating-the-rainbow/

4. Take breaks and rest

The brain requires rest to remain focused. Some applications, such as Pomodoro and my Study Life, might come in handy. Sleep and rest also help students’ concentration and academic performance.

Students are encouraged to unwind and take breaks in between sessions. For example, Students can walk around Long Pond, located behind the Business Administration Building. Memorial University also offers free gym memberships to its students at The Works.

5. Stay calm and focused

Exam season is stressful, but following the tips above can help you stay calm and focused. Discipline, consistency, and a positive attitude go a long way!

Do your best and good luck with your exams!