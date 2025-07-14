Five NL podcasts you should be listening to

For decades, Newfoundland and Labrador has been home to some incredible radio stations: CHMR, VOCM, VOWR, OZFM, CBC — the list goes on. More recently, independent podcasts have been popping up across the province. Here are just a few that you should be following.

Crag n’ Coffee

This new podcast is a fun look into the world of both climbing and coffee. It’s hosted by managers at The Cove Cafe and Climbing Gym Thatcher Flynn, Joel Harvie, and Daniel Alacoque.

If you are interested in the local climbing scene, or passionate about coffee, this is the podcast for you. It is available on Apple Podcasts.

The Indy Broadcast

Hosted by the Editor-in-Chief of The Independent Justin Brake, this podcast “recaps the week’s headlines” and covers reporting from Indy journalists like Heidi Atter, Yumna Iftikhar, and Rhea Rollman.

The podcast covers a broad range of issues in the province, with excellent coverage of Labrador. It is available on Apple Podcasts, and on Youtube.

The Hulk Caesar Show

Steve Sharpe AKA Hulk Caesar and co-hosts Emily Molloy and Dick Strickland bring guests weekly to their downtown studio for an hour of fun conversation and music.

The podcast showcases live performances from local musicians, and guests from media, politics, music, and more. It is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Youtube.

Municipal Monday with Deatra Walsh

On this new podcast from Municipalities NL, Deatra Walsh talks to people “working in or alongside municipal councils.” Anyone with an interest in local politics or who wants to know how municipalities and community organizations tick, this is the podcast for you.

The show is available on Apple Podcasts.

Musical Connections with Zach Snow

Zach Snow is laser-focused on the NL Music industry and releases weekly interviews.

Snow has interviewed dozens of local artists, and musical professionals and has shown no signs of slowing down. The podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, and Youtube.