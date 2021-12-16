Fantastic Local Christmas Gifts and Where to Find Them

Photo Credit: Olesia Buyar (via Unsplash)

Christmas shopping is easier now than it has ever been. With online stores that can deliver packages right to your door, and Amazon which has anything you could think of, getting a gift for a loved one has become significantly easier. But what about local vendors in Newfoundland? Shopping locally is good for the economy, and you would be surprised by what incredible handmade local items you can find if you look into it. Luckily, you don’t have to because I have found three of my favourites!

Strong Roots NL is a local vendor that sells plants and beautifully handcrafted wooden propagation stations in CBS. This vendor not only pots the plants for you, so they are ready to be put anywhere in your home, but they have all the information you need on how to properly take care of each plant. You can also make custom orders that are gift wrapped with customized notes attached. This gift is perfect for plant lovers or someone who wants to brighten up their home. Strong Roots NL can be found at the St. John’s Farmer’s Market or on their Facebook and Etsy page.

Artsirk is a local vendor that sells art/creative photography who lives in Newfoundland and Labrador. This artist uses photography and prints taken here in Newfoundland and turns them into incredibly unique pieces that still have a local twist. These prints are especially incredible because some of the locations are recognizable to Newfoundlanders, but the angles and lighting make each piece unique and original. This gift is perfect for someone who loves Newfoundland photography or a person who is homesick for NL. Artsirk can also be found at the St. John’s Farmer’s Market or on their Facebook page.

Last, but not least, Au Naturel is a local vendor that sells snacks made with all-natural ingredients and zero processed sugars. Au Naturel makes delicious snacks for everyone with fibre, protein and healthy fats using vegetables, fruits and natural sugars from honey. This vendor has many Christmas treats such as gingerbread cookies and hot chocolate bombs for the health-conscious person in your life with a weakness for sweets. Au Naturel can be found at the St. John’s Farmer’s Market or on their Facebook page.

All these local vendors are trying very hard to make unique and special items this Christmas season for you and your loved ones. If you’re the kind of person who is quick to buy a $20 shirt on amazon and pay another $20 in shipping and taxes, you should consider looking into different local stores and vendors this holiday season. Again, you will be surprised by what you will find.