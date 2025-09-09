Fall welcome has ‘something for everyone’ says MUNSU exec

Fall semester is just around the corner, which means campus will be packed with both new and returning students. MUNSU plans to start the new university year with a bang.

Welcome Week is a staple of the fall semester, with plenty of activities planned to both welcome back returning students, and to try and get new students more involved in campus life. With activities booked every day for the first three weeks of the semester, there’s something for everyone – and that was a major goal this year.

We sat down with Blake Colbran, MUNSU’s Director of Student Life, in order to get a better understanding of just what went into planning this year’s Welcome Week events.

“Fall Welcome is 33 events throughout September that balance fun, learning, and advocacy to help students build real community at MUN,” said Colbran.

“From Nick Earle headlining the Breezeway on September 12th to yoga under the whale to Day of Action prep, there’s something for everyone.”

The sheer number of different groups and events at Welcome Week this year is large, featuring everything from Food on the Move and MUN Students for Palestine to Smash NL and a NewFunny Comedy Show.

“It was really trying to build between advocacy and more social events,” said Colbran. “Fall welcome brings so many groups like Silent Disco and crafts groups, the whole month is meant to be a celebration for all the new students.”

Keeping everything accessible for students was important for Welcome Week to gain major traction, with almost all events having free entry, and Colbran stated that this was important. “Most events are free – we don’t want money to keep anyone away. MUNSU is big on having good costs so as many students as possible can join in.”

Big student-led events were also deemed incredibly important, in order to get newer students used to campus life, and to let them know how easy it is to get involved. The annual Clubs and Societies Fair is a large part of this, where many different groups will have booths set up in the UC for students to interact with and ask questions on how to get involved. “September should feel like campus – big shows, student talent, and plenty of ways to plug in”, said Colbran.

Perhaps the biggest surprise on the Welcome Week schedule comes on the evening of September 12th, with a live performance in the Breezeway by Nick Earle and the Reckless Hearts, an event that is sure to bring in a large crowd. It won’t just be him however, as Infrared will be the student opener for the event.

This event is also meant to lay the groundwork for the future of Breezeway performances. “The goal is for Nick Earle to be the start of performances at the Breezeway, and we’re hoping for a steady stream of performances after that,” said Colbran.

MUN Welcome Week is set to start when semester kicks off on September 9th, and MUNSU is looking to strengthen the MUN community in the process. “Community happens when students show up together and have genuine fun.”

