Ex-employees say they were ignored in Breezeway manager investigation

Three former Breezeway employees say they were excluded from a months-long workplace investigation into the bar manager, who has since returned to his position.

Since at least September, MUNSU has been engaged with complaints and alleged “incidents” regarding the current manager, who was placed on a three-month administrative leave while the union hired an external investigator to examine “workplace concerns,” according to emails provided to The Muse.

According to communications between MUNSU and former Breezeway employees, staff were asked about their experience working at the Breezeway, and “incidents involving Axel [Hossain],” the current manager.

In December, MUNSU hired workplace investigator and lawyer John Whelan, who used the description “workplace concerns” in communications with current staff, asking employees what “they have seen at work.”

However, former employees initially contacted by MUNSU say they received no contact from Whelan.

According to Breezeway employees and MUNSU staff, who asked to remain anonymous, Hossain was placed on administrative leave from December through March, during the investigation, and has since returned to work.

The student union said it is unable to comment on this specific investigation, and refused to disclose of the cost of the investigation.

In response to The Muse’s inquiry, MUNSU Executive Director of External Affairs Nathan Gillingham said the student union is committed to “established procedures to ensure a fair, thorough, and impartial review … when concerns are raised,” and that due to workplace confidentiality the student union does not comment on specific employee affairs.

The Muse reached out to John Whelan, who said he could not comment on the story due to professional codes of conduct.

CUPE Local 4554 [MUNSU Employees Student Union], Hossain, and Breezeway Management did not respond to requests for comment.

Updated 2:10pm March 25th

Author Kaelem Tingate Disconnected, disjointed, and scrambling through a web of adventures, Kaelem can be found sporting strange and unusual outfits—mic or camera in hand—always ready for an interview. He's a communications and philosophy student, with a passion for distilling, dancing, and everything weird.