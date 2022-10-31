En route to Canada

Moving to a new country can be challenging. For many, moving means one is about to step out of their comfort zone and embrace new challenges. This article is a brief guide to help you start this journey.

First thing first, get all your papers and documents ready. Buy an expanding file folder organizer and start sorting your bank, immigration and medical records. You should make a digital or paper copy of your important papers and always keep them safe and handy!

It is very wise to look for housing before coming into the country. At Memorial University, students can live on or off campus. Accommodations get filled quickly in busy semesters like Fall and Winter, so book your rooms beforehand. You may contact the student residences office through this link: Live on campus | Student Residenceshttps://www.mun.ca › residences.

For those looking to explore off-campus options, beware of fraud and scams. Do not send money without having done a background check and proper verification! Booking a hotel or an Airbnb for the first few days would be a good option as it would allow you to check the rental and ensure it is safe! Before renting a place, it is wise to go through the Landlord and Tenant act to understand your rights and duties as a tenant.

The international office has excellent resources to find off-campus housing.

When travelling to Canada, ensure accurate flight details to help you stay relaxed throughout your travel! Having travel insurance is also very recommended. The three types of travel insurance cover medical, cancellation/interruption, and luggage insurance. Keep your medication, phone charger, and important papers such as your study/work permit and passport handy and securely! Choose comfortable clothes throughout your voyage and if you have any dietary restrictions, inform the airline beforehand.

Once in Canada, getting your Social Insurance Number (SIN) and your Medical Care Plan are recommended. To work or even access federal and provincial benefits, you will need a SIN. There is no fee to request a SIN through Service Canada: Social Insurance Number – Overview – Canada.cahttps://www.canada.ca › services › sin. The MCP is provincial insurance that has been put in place to cover medical bills. More details are available here: MCP.

The next step on the checklist is to attend orientation events. All faculties organize events for new students, and there are lots of free goodie bags! I recommend getting to know the buildings and classes by walking around. Find your classes in advance!

More details about orientation at MUN can be found here on MUN’s website.

Student Identification Cards are also crucial for exams and to access certain buildings. At MUN, your student ID is commonly used for printing, in the dining hall and to access residences and laundry services. You can request it online through:

The last thing on the checklist would be planning your classes! Writing down assignment deadlines and examination dates indicates how much time you have to prepare and work. Missing assignments and exams can result in unsatisfactory grades. The higher your grade point average (GPA) is, the more chances you have to qualify for scholarships!

Starting your University Experience can be overwhelming but remember that there are resources to support you!