Echo Village performance held at the Botanical Gardens

Echo Village unfolded less like a traditional performance and more like stepping into a living, breathing artwork.

From the start, the audience was encouraged to take their own path, move at their own pace, and discover the piece in fragments.

Instead of a fixed stage, the event spread itself out like a soundscape you could walk through, with dancers and musicians scattered throughout MUN’s Botanical Gardens.

Put off by Sound Arts Initiatives and Neighbourhood Dance Works, the performance was deliberately designed for this environment.

Many of the pieces were written music, composed with site-specific gardens in mind, including works originally created for the Brooklyn Botanical Garden, says Michelle Lacour, the Executive Director of Sound Arts Initiatives.

This combination of intentional composition and improvisation made the experience feel both carefully structured and organically alive.

Thirteen dancers and musicians performed works by contemporary composers, their contributions blending into one another so naturally that it became difficult to separate what was sound and what was motion.

Slow, deliberate gestures from the dancers seemed to stretch the notes themselves, while the music wrapped back around their movements.

Spatialized throughout the site, the performers allowed the audience to hear the music differently depending on where they stood, turning every visitor into an active participant, following their ears rather than a program.

The atmosphere was both grounded and magical, like something choreographed yet deeply organic.

The dancers’ costumes added another layer of meaning to the space. Three performers dressed in solid shades of pink, blue, and purple, mirroring the flowers in bloom around the site. Watching the dancers glide through the space, it was easy to imagine the flowers themselves stepping forward to join the music.

The experience built slowly toward sunset, each section leading the audience closer to the pond. By the finale, the air was thick with stillness and anticipation. A musician appeared in a kayak, floating across the water while playing, a first for the festival, his music blending with the last light of the day in a moment both striking and serene.

Echo Village left its audience not with a sharp ending of applause, but with a lingering sense of being part of something that grew, blossomed, and faded gently back into the landscape.

What made Echo Village particularly remarkable was its origin and ongoing spirit. Conceived during the pandemic as a way to bring concerts outdoors, it has since become a recurring celebration of immersive sound art, produced by Sound Arts Initiative, a group active in St. John’s since 1983.

The performance reflected not only the skill and commitment of its performers, but also the festival’s broader ethos: a playful, communal, and entirely site-specific celebration of music, dance, and creativity.

Author Rebecca Jennings Rebecca Jennings is a student writer studying Communication and Media Studies and French. Her work flutters between the nostalgic and the natural, drawing inspiration from pixelated worlds like Kirby, the quiet symbolism of butterflies, and the tactile joy of both traditional and digital scrapbooking. Through poetry, essays, and visual storytelling, she explore softness, transformation, and the small details that speak the loudest.