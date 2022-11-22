Alternative Protein Sources for Students

Featured Image by Shayda Torabi on Unsplash

Protein consumption is vital. Our body requires protein to repair cells and generate new ones. Protein also helps in keeping our bones healthy, promoting muscle growth and improving skin health. As students and working adults, protein should be a non-negotiable part of our diet. Consuming protein does not have to be expensive. In this article I will discuss some affordable yet easy protein sources.

Firstly, consuming protein powder is a very easy way to meet your daily protein goals. There are multiple types of protein powder available in the market as of now, ranging from Whey Protein (including concentrate, isolate, and casein) and plant-based protein. Before selecting one, be sure to read the nutritional labels and consult a professional if needed. One scoop of protein powder is usually between 20 grams to 25 grams.

Another amazing protein source is Greek yogurt. In a 100-gram serving, there are approximately 10 grams of protein. Greek yogurt is very versatile and can be used as a marinade, snack, and even breakfast! They can be blended with fruits to make the most beautiful smoothie bowls as well.

One other very affordable source of protein is tofu. In a 100 grams servings, there are approximately 8 grams of protein that boosts metabolism. It is also a good vegan and vegetarian. Tofu can be deep-fried, baked and even pan-fried. The possibilities are endless.

Alternatively, one cheap protein option are soya beans. In a single serving, there are approximately 50 grams of protein. Soya chunks need to be soaked in water for at least a good hour. They can then be used in stir fry meals and in curries.

Lastly, eggs are a great source of protein. A medium-sized egg has about 7 grams of protein. Eggs can be shopped in bulk throughout the island and are comparatively cheaper than meat and chicken. It can be consumed boiled, fried and the possibilities are endless.

For high-protein meal ideas, you can visit the links below:

Womens Health Magazine – 25 High-Protein Meals:

Healthline – 16 Foods for High Protein Meals:

https://www.healthline.com/nutrition/high-protein-foods#TOC_TITLE_HDR_2