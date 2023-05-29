“Don’t Give Up on Me, Dad”: A Play Highlighting Mental Health and Empathy

In the upcoming play, “Don’t Give Up on Me, Dad,” veteran playwright Andy Jones pays tribute to his late son, Louis, who died by suicide in 2014. Through this deeply personal production, Andy explores Louis’ struggles with mental health and shares his own journey of grief and healing. A show years in the making, a personal journey of finding meaning and reconciliation for Andy, “Don’t Give Up on Me, Dad” aims to be an impactful production that showcases and celebrates Louis’ life and his struggles with mental health.

“There’s no them and us”

The play’s core message emphasizes the importance of addressing mental health as a collective responsibility. Andy believes that there is no “them and us” but rather all of us together, seeking to understand and solve the complexities of mental health. He urges society to cultivate empathy and support to create a more compassionate environment. Having dedicated extensive research to the subject, Andy acknowledges that he cannot single-handedly solve the challenges of mental health. However, he aims to contribute to the cause through his artistic abilities and storytelling.

There is hope

Andy offers a message of support to students facing mental health struggles, recognizing that it is an individual battle with no one-size-fits-all solution. He encourages them to explore various avenues of support, from therapy to self-care practices like yoga or walks, to find what works best for them. Throughout our conversation, Andy noted that what works for him, might not work for everyone else. Mental health is as much a personal challenge as it is a societal one. It is important to do whatever it takes for one to overcome struggles. For Andy, it has been yoga, walks, therapy, and writing this play, while for others, it may be completely different.

Empathy

“Don’t Give Up on Me, Dad” serves as a poignant reminder of the need for empathy in society. By sharing his family’s story and his son’s journey, Andy hopes to foster greater understanding and awareness of mental health’s impact on individuals and their loved ones. As the play prepares to take the stage, it aims to inspire audiences to prioritize mental well-being, embrace support systems, and break down the stigma surrounding mental health. Together, we can create a more inclusive and empathetic society.

For students grappling with their own mental health challenges, the play offers hope and reminds them to seek help and utilize available support. By standing united in our commitment to addressing mental health concerns, we can make a positive difference both individually and as a society.

Memorial University, the City of St. John’s, and the province of Newfoundland & Labrador offer various mental health resources. Here are some resources that are available:

