Donald Trump is Impeached for the Second Time

In a historic move from the United States House of Representatives today Donald Trump has been impeached for the second time.

The Republican president was charged on Wednesday with “incitement of insurrection” and the House voted 232 to 197 in favour of this charge. It comes one week after a devastating riot that overtook Capitol Hill, where thousands of Trump supporters broke into the seat of government in the United States.

Countries around the world watched as America’s own citizens vandalized and looted in the greatest domestic terrorist event to happen on American soil. While Capitol Hill police tried to maintain order amongst the chaos, it took several hours to regain control over Capitol Hill. Lawmakers and other staffers were forced to barricade themselves within the Capitol, while an emergency evacuation was handled to escort Vice President Mike Pence from the scene. In the action, five people – including one member of the Capitol Police were killed.

Donald Trump remains at the centre of the disaster for inciting the riot because of denial of election results from November 2020 that named President-Elect Joe Biden as the winner of the election. Based on tweets now unavailable, Donald Trump was encouraging his followers to gather at Capitol Hill on January 6th, to show support for his presidency in an effort to gain legitimacy to his pursuit of recounting votes from various states.

Because of these actions, many called upon Vice President Mike Pence to enact the 25th amendment for the temporary transfer of power from President Donald Trump to himself, until President-Elect Biden is sworn into office next week.

However, the Vice President decided against using his power to enact the amendment. In a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, he wrote that the move is “not in the best interest of our nation” and called upon all members of Congress to “avoid actions that would further divide and inflame the passions of the moment.”

This decision is what led to the second impeachment vote where ten Republican party members broke rank and voted for the impeachment of Donald Trump. The impeachment article argues that Donald Trump “betrayed his trust as President, to manifest injury of the people of the United States.”

In a statement last week to Memorial University community members, President Vianne Timmons made a statement of support to those dismayed by the happenings in the United States through the Memorial Gazette. Students are encouraged to reach out to the Student Wellness and Counselling Centre should they require it, as well for employees to utilize the Employee Assistance Program.