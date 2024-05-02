Documentary screening and panel discussion: Transgender individuals and cancer

Anasophie Vallée
In collaboration with Quadrangle NL, a local 2SLGBTQIA+ organization, the Public Interest Group on Cancer Research is organizing a virtual “Documentary Screening and Panel Discussion Event” about transgender individuals and cancer.

The event is taking place on Thursday, May 16th (6.30 – 8.45 pm NDT) and interested individuals can register using the following link: https://www.med.mun.ca/oped/programs/4742

During this public event, participants will be able to learn about the lived experiences of transgender people with a history of cancer. Both international and local contexts will be explored.

Credit: Dr. Sevtap Savas (via Twitter/X)

The documentary to be screened is called “Trans Dudes with Lady Cancers”, which will be followed by a panel discussion with the documentary producers, local transgender community members affected by cancer, advocates, and health care providers. The event is public and free to attend and requires registration to receive the meeting link and information about the event.

